City's water rate study introduced to committee

A document detailing upcoming water needs for Roswell will continue being refined after some discussion among members of the Finance Committee last week.
The report’s forward is titled “Moving Forward” and is addressed to the “Citizens and Leadership” of the city:
“Our water utilities are in trouble. After decades of lack of forethought and use of Enterprise Funds for projects other than required infrastructure upgrades, it is time to make a change. And it will be an uncomfortable, expensive endeavor.”
A significant portion of Roswell’s water infrastructure has exceeded its lifespan — approximately 50 years. It’s “showing its age” and “crumbling beneath us.”
The introduction also stressed that making this infrastructure investment should start now because waiting longer would be even more costly and difficult.
“We have 350 miles of water piping in the ground,” the report noted. “We will not get this completed in our lifetime or eventuate of our children and grandchildren. Even knowing this, the time to start is now!”
The current base rate for single-family residences would increase between about $6 to more than $11, depending on the size of the customer's meter, but the 3,000-gallon limit in the base rate charge would remain. The rate schedule would feature increases charged based on 3,000-gallon use increments and a cost for increased consumption, for example.
And rates for customers situated outside of the city would be double the proposed rate of customers within city limits.
On average, the city’s water system serves nearly 18,400 customers. It focuses on protecting public health and the environment as well as providing “superior, quality drinking water to our customers,” the draft report also stated.
The document estimates the needs of customers and how to plan water department operations and obligations starting in January 2024 — the midway point of the current 2024 fiscal year — through the 2028 fiscal year.
The number of city water customers isn’t expected to increase much during the next few years, based on U.S. Census Bureau data. During the fiscal years 2025-2028, the number of customers is predicted to rise only 0.01% annually after not changing during the current fiscal year, which ends July 1, 2024.
With a tiered rate schedule, water use per customer would “most likely” decrease.
Operating costs would increase significantly during the 2025 fiscal year even though inflation is anticipated to be at 2.3% because that year’s budget would also contain a 6% increase to make up for flat budgets during the previous three years. The next fiscal years are thought to have inflation levels of about 2% each. The report obtained that information from the Hamburg, Germany-based Statista Inc.
Other estimates include personnel costs using 5% each year and debt service will be more costly as the city takes out new loans to do more water projects.
Also advised is that the city’s Utility Department maintains minimum reserves to cover two scenarios. One of at least 90 days of operation and maintenance expenses as working capital in the operating funds and have a goal of 180 days worth in the emergency repair account.
Another fund would serve as an emergency fund should the most expensive capital item need to be repaired or constructed. These days, that would be the 7.5-million gallon water reservoir tanks near West Country Club and North Brown roads. The suggested amount in the account for that site’s necessary overall improvement is $12 million, according to the document.
Also suggested in the study is creating an infrastructure reinvestment program. Three alternatives were presented, ranging from minimum health, safety and regulatory reinvestment to satisfy minimum standards, to a level of reinvestment that would adhere to more aspirational best practices.
The draft document will return to the Finance Committee in September. After modifications and further review, the study will be presented to city councilors for discussion.
