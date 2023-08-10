City's water rate study introduced to committee

A water hose is shown neatly wound into a caddy outside of a home on Roswell's east side. The city is completing a water rate study report that highlights a variety of issues, including operational expenses, future cost to customers, needed projects and debt service. 

 Terri Harber Photo

A document detailing upcoming water needs for Roswell will continue being refined after some discussion among members of the Finance Committee last week.

The report’s forward is titled “Moving Forward” and is addressed to the “Citizens and Leadership” of the city: