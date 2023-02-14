Members of the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Administrative and Educational Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
Before the regular meeting, there will be an executive session pertaining to a legal action filed against the RISD last year. No action will be taken during this closed-door meeting though its outcome might be of interest to gifted students' families.
The case brought on behalf of a senior at Goddard High School is seeking injunctions and a declaratory judgment for relief in the Fifth Judicial District Court. The youth's mother signed the document.
The civil case filed Nov. 14 claims the student is said to have received academic advice that led to their taking a course in their sophomore year that won’t count toward their student’s advanced studies grade point average.
The student, now a senior and identified only by the first and last initials of their name, won’t be eligible to be their class valedictorian because of the two classes not fully counting. It caused their ranking to drop from first to third in the class, the petitioner states.
This class did count toward the 4.0 GPA that all Goddard High students use. But it won’t be part of the student’s 5.0 GPA calculation, which is for students doing advanced work.
The course that isn’t going toward the youth’s 5.0 GPA was from among dual credit courses offered through a partnership between Goddard High and Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell. Students are limited to four of these classes during high school.
Providing such students with coursework that is adequately challenging is the overarching goal, but no other honors or advanced placement classes were available that fit into this student’s schedule.
According to the court filing, the student’s parents assert that the district should have started providing options to this youth within an annual academic and extracurricular activity blueprint based on “readiness assessments” while the youth was still in middle school.
An individualized Next-Step Plan charts out a path to graduation and aids students with choosing classes and activities so they can fulfill goals for their lives after graduation, such as college or technical training. It’s also required by state statute, the legal action also explains.
“The school district was required to follow Next-step laws and regulations in advising (the student) of specific steps (the student) needed to take to reach to accomplish (their) academic goals,” the document states. “The School District failed to have (the student) prepare a personal written plan of studies with informed coursework planning.”
No one familiar with the needs of gifted students had been present during meetings about this youth’s Individualized Education Program, which is also advised by the Gifted Technical Manual. The result was that the news about the cap on such courses had been “sprung” on this student.
This student asked a school adviser about this during junior year. Also included by the attorney representing the family is a timeline of interactions between the student, a parent and officials with both the school and district beginning in November 2021 that include meetings, phone calls, messages and other processes.
Before that, the youth offered to drop a class, or drop and replace it with something that would count toward both GPAs. Both requests were denied.
There was an earlier executive meeting regarding this matter.
RISD has asked the judge to dismiss the case because it “fails to meet the statutory requirements.” In that filing with the court on Jan. 8, the district contends that the student shouldn’t be treated differently from the other students “to whom the policy applies equally” and that the petitioner’s court filing doesn’t explain which specific class is causing the problem.
That filing of the case was “unnecessarily delayed” alone is “reason to deny the request.”
The parents (plaintiffs) aren’t arguing that the policy wasn’t adopted validly, that the district exceeded its authority, that the policy “is vague,” or that the policy was hidden from them or other students, the district also contends.
In regular public board business, the New Mexico School Boards Association has modified its policy established in 2020 regarding students’ eligibility for competitive interscholastic extracurricular activities.
Earlier wording notes that regular attendance must be maintained. The updated policy adds that “a student shall not be absent from school for interscholastic extracurricular activities in excess of fifteen days per semester, and no class shall be missed in excess of fifteen times per semester for interscholastic extracurricular.” Also adjusted is a students’ grade requirements, specifically that the youth must have at least a 2.0 grade average on a 4.0 scale or its equivalent.
There will also be a second reading vote pertaining to the proposed calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
