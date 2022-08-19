Following three days of testimony, jurors deliberated in the case of a man accused of being under the influence of methamphetamine in the lead-up to a fiery crash that left two young girls dead.
Closing arguments were made by the prosecution and defense Thursday, a day earlier than expected in the trial of 34-year-old John Ensor. The trial was held at the Chaves County Courthouse.
Ensor faces two counts of homicide by vehicle, in addition to one count each of possession of a controlled substance; limitations on overtaking on the left; and failure to register or title a vehicle, in connection with the April 4, 2021 two-vehicle crash. Danae Sosa, 17, and her 12-year-old sister Daraly were killed in the collision.
In her closing arguments, Taina Colon, deputy district attorney, urged the jury to render a verdict of guilty on all counts.
Colon told the jury the accident that occurred on Easter Sunday 2021 on New Mexico Highway 2 in Dexter was something that did not need to happen.
“It could have been avoided had John Ensor not had a substantial amount of methamphetamine in his system,” she said.
Ensor is believed to have been on methamphetamine on the day of the accident and driving a 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada while attempting to pass several other vehicles when, according to court records, he collided head-on with a 2009 Ford Focus the two sisters were in.
Colon cited the testimony of a doctor who said Ensor had .42 milligrams of methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash, which is significantly more than it takes for an individual to be affected by the drug.
“That's an incredible amount of methamphetamine,” she said.
Additionally, Colon referenced phone calls in which Ensor reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine before the crash and testimony from a paramedic at the scene of the accident who said Ensor was unable to answer basic questions about what day it was.
Colon also alleged Ensor was driving recklessly just before the collision, citing testimony of another motorist on the road at the time.
“And what he said was the car made a mad dash to the left when it hit another vehicle,” she said.
Ensor's attorney, Anna Aragon, portrayed the collision as a tragic accident, and said that sufficient evidence proving drug use led to the crash was lacking.
She encouraged the jury to vote not to convict her client on the two vehicular homicide counts or the possession of a controlled substance charges, but to convict him on one count each of limitations on overtaking a vehicle on the left and failure to register or title a vehicle.
“An accident can just be an accident, ladies and gentleman. And I submit to you that is what had happened,” she said.
Aragon added Ensor was unable to answer basic questions after the accident not because of methamphetamine use, but because of the trauma caused by the collision.
Furthermore, she said that at the time Ensor had just left several holiday dinners at the houses of relatives where he had eaten a lot. She said such an appetite is not characteristic of someone using methamphetamine, which is known to be an appetite suppressant.
Additionally, she claimed Ensor had no previous knowledge of a syringe later found on the passenger floorboard of the Oldsmobile he was driving at the time of the accident.
“He did not know that syringe was in there, it was not his syringe and there was no way of knowing it was there,” she said.
She also pushed back against the allegation her client had been driving erratically, noting there was no evidence of reckless driving just before the crash.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
