A Texas company wants to help southeastern New Mexico get more rain in the coming months by “seeding” clouds.
On Thursday, the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission approved a weather control license for Seeding Operations and Atmospheric Research LLC of San Angelo, Texas, for a program to begin this Sunday.
The project, supported by state legislative funding to the Roosevelt Soil and Water Conservation District based in Portales, is expected to run until the end of June and is intended to increase the rainfall that normally would occur, according to Gary Walker, CEO and chief pilot for SOAR.
“We all know how dry it is in New Mexico, so we hope that, as we get started, that we will have opportunities with clouds so that we can seed them and get some water on the ground in New Mexico,” Walker said.
A former U.S. Navy pilot, Walker has been involved in weather modification projects since 1997, according to information provided to the state for the license application. He has been recognized professionally for the work and has served as president of the national Weather Modification Association. His partner in SOAR, Jonathan Jennings, is a licensed meteorologist who has been working with the West Texas Weather Modification Association since 2011 and the Trans-Pecos Weather Modification Association since 2013.
According to Walker and Rick Ledbetter, a farmer and a board supervisor with the Roosevelt conservation district, the project won’t solve the drought in southeastern New Mexico by any means — drought characterized by the U.S. Drought Monitor as extreme to exceptional — but it might add some inches to the rainfall that otherwise could fall.
“It is not a silver bullet for breaking a drought. A drought occurs because generally there are not any clouds, not any moisture available,” Walker said, adding, “But a suitable cloud that is seeded at a proper time will produce more rain out of the cloud than if it were not seeded.”
The state-approved project, which received about $212,000 for this year, is to run in seven counties: Chaves, Curry, De Baca, Eddy, Lea, Quay and Roosevelt.
Walker explained that a meteorologist will use a specialized type of radar to observe clouds and identify which ones are expected to deliver rain and what parts of the clouds contain the rain shaft and how wind gusts are affecting the clouds. That person then communicates regularly with a pilot so that the pilot can deploy flares containing either silver iodide, if the cloud contains “cold water” of negative 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit) or less. Flares with calcium chloride are used when clouds have warm water. And, according to Walker, sometimes both types of flares are used on one cloud.
He said that seeding is 100% effective when clouds are reached in time, but how much water is produced depends on how much water is in the cloud.
“The industry standard is generally 15% to 20% more water out of the cloud that you seed versus a cloud that is suitable that you don’t seed,” said Walker.
That might mean a quarter-inch or a half-inch more rain.
Ledbetter said that the ideal time for spring-summer seeding is April to August, so the project is off to a late start. The district also had hoped to do winter seeding starting in January, but the licensing was not completed in time.
Ledbetter said the weather pattern “is not looking good right now,” but that he hopes the area receives at least 10% to 15% more rain than otherwise would be seen this spring and summer.
He also said that the district has been asking for state funding for some years and this is the first major funding in a while. The district did complete a one-month “pilot” project with SOAR in June 2020.
“We saw some results, but we had very few clouds that month,” Ledbetter said. “But we did see an increase in the clouds that we did treat.”
SOAR is one of the few weather modification operators in the region and the only company to respond to the district’s recent request for bids for its cloud seeding projects, Ledbetter said.
Ledbetter added that cloud seeding used to be common during the summer in eastern New Mexico in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“We are going to continue to press this project,” he said. “We had a project years ago here, and we saw results from it. And, you know, the situation here in the entire state is much more dire than it used to be, and we feel like we have to pursue this to see what we can accomplish. And what we would love to do is to get a budget somewhere where we would have recurring funding every year for the entire state of New Mexico and we could do snow augmentation in the winter and aerial augmentation in the summer here in the plains.”
Snow augmentation uses ground-based generators and costs less, Ledbetter said.
According to documents by the Weather Control Committee of the Interstate Stream Commission, a protest letter was filed on Feb. 10 but withdrawn on March 20. SOAR has presented a $1 million insurance liability policy.
The committee members reviewed the skills and expertise of the company and the pilot, the insurance policy, the equipment to be used and other factors and deemed that the application was “well-taken,” according to committee documents.
Cloud seeding is common in about nine U.S. states. According to information published by the North American Weather Modification Council, scientific studies have found no discernible difference in water or snow produced from clouds treated with silver iodide than that produced by untreated clouds. No other significant environmental effects have been documented either, according to the council. Calcium chloride, a type of salt, is sometimes used as a food preservative or seasoning and to add flavor to water and is not “toxic in normal amounts,” according to several different reference websites.
