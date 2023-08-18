Jon Hausman

A Clovis man faces drug trafficking charges 10 months after police say they found significant amounts of heroin and methamphetamine in the vehicle he had been driving.

Jon Hausman, 43, who, according to a report from the Chaves County Detention Center, has been housed at the facility for the last six months after bond was set for him at $12,500 in another case, was served with a warrant Tuesday on one count of trafficking controlled substances, possession prohibited.