A Clovis man faces drug trafficking charges 10 months after police say they found significant amounts of heroin and methamphetamine in the vehicle he had been driving.
Jon Hausman, 43, who, according to a report from the Chaves County Detention Center, has been housed at the facility for the last six months after bond was set for him at $12,500 in another case, was served with a warrant Tuesday on one count of trafficking controlled substances, possession prohibited.
On Wednesday, District Judge James Hudson set Hausman's bond at $2,000 cash or surety in the new case during an appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court, per electronic court records.
As of Thursday, no name of an attorney representing Hausman was listed in court records.
In October, police found nearly 59 grams of heroin and 21 grams of methamphetamine in the Ford Expedition Hausman was driving.
Police say they found the vehicle at 8:51 p.m. inside the parking lot of a 2100 block North Main Street restaurant after Hausman and a female companion abandoned it and fled on foot when officers arrived.
Officers had been searching for the Expedition after responding to a report of an aggravated assault at Motel 6 in the 3700 block of North Main Street, where a man had reportedly assaulted a woman with a firearm.
The criminal complaint in the case states a man, fitting Hausman's description, and the woman then left the motel.
Security camera footage showed the argument between Hausman and the woman before they walked out of the motel, climbed into an SUV and drove away.
A short time later, the complaint indicates a Roswell Police officer later encountered the Expedition in the parking lot of a 3400 block of North Main Street restaurant.
When the officer pulled up behind them, Hausman and the woman quickly ran from their vehicle to an adjacent restaurant. Hausman was apprehended and charged with a felon in possession of a firearm charge after an officer observed a handgun inside the Expedition.
Police observed a handgun and three smoking devices inside the vehicle. After obtaining a search warrant days, investigators found heroin, including 52.6 grams in a large baggie, 6.4 grams in a smaller baggie, and two syringes loaded with the drug.
Additionally, 20.8 grams of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, firearms, a glass smoking device, a digital scale, $435 in cash and a ledger documenting activity related to the distribution of drugs were in the Expedition.