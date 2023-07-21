Coffee, conversation and a call to volunteer

Bonnie Milam, Phyllis Lester and Susan Arthur provide hot coffee and comforting encouragement in the gift shop of Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

In 1997, when Susan Arthur began volunteering at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, 60 or more people, most of them women, gave their time alongside her, welcoming patients and their families with a smile.

Now, post-pandemic, the ENMMC Auxiliary has only 26 active volunteers — less than half as many as what’s needed.