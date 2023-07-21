Coffee, conversation and a call to volunteer

In 1997, when Susan Arthur began volunteering at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, 60 or more people, most of them women, gave their time alongside her, welcoming patients and their families with a smile.
Now, post-pandemic, the ENMMC Auxiliary has only 26 active volunteers — less than half as many as what’s needed.
“We lost everybody,” Arthur, 78, said during a volunteer drive on Wednesday. Some volunteers succumbed to COVID-19; others moved to be closer to their adult children. Still, others simply lost the physical stamina to volunteer. “A lot of us, being cooped up in the house during the pandemic, we got old,” Arthur declares. “So the volunteers have really gone way down.”
The trend of declining volunteer participation is problematic not only at ENMMC. Nationwide, and especially post-pandemic, nonprofits and other volunteer-run organizations are struggling to find enough people who are willing to contribute their time and energy.
Fear of getting sick partly contributes to a drop in volunteerism. “Sometimes people think they will be around sick people,” Bonnie Milam, 65, reports. Milam began volunteering with ENMMC Auxiliary a year ago after learning about the critical need for more volunteers. “But you’re not really around sick people.”
Hospital staff asked Arthur, now Director of ENMMC Auxiliary, for volunteers to run records between departments and complete other vital errands in the hospital — but there simply aren’t enough people to go around, and the tasks seem to multiply.
“If we got more volunteers, we could expand the gift shop hours,” Milam says. Ruth’s Gifts and Coffee is currently open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — and everyone wishes the hours were longer. “There’s a mad rush when we’re about to close.”
While 12 people stopped by and picked up an application at Wednesday’s volunteer drive, only two submitted a completed application. “People can pick up an application any time in the gift shop,” Milam says. You don’t need a background in health care or any special training to be involved. “Sometimes a smile is all people need, especially if they’re in crisis mode.”
The volunteers provide important services throughout the hospital, often guiding patients and their families from the moment they enter the building. “Do you need a wheelchair?” they ask. They direct people where to go. Volunteers walk patients to radiology or the surgical waiting rooms on the second floor.
The hours when a loved one is in surgery can be stressful for families as they wait. The volunteers provide comfort and much-wanted information to family members while doctors and nurses are busy taking care of patients. “We’re the liaison between the patient’s family and the medical staff,” Milam says. “We have coffee and hot chocolate for the families.”
Ruth’s Gifts and Coffee includes a well-stocked Starbucks coffee bar. “Not hospital coffee,” a woman wearing black scrubs clarifies with a smile, evoking the watered-down brew in a traditional hospital cafeteria. The coffee bar stays busy with people ordering free drinks.
Milam knows from memory what the regulars order, including the surgeon who routinely gets two shots of espresso. “Giving support to the staff is important. They get coffee and popcorn.”
The proceeds Auxiliary raises in the gift shop from selling items like magnets and stuffed animals goes toward scholarships for college students earning degrees in the health sciences and equipment the hospital needs, including wheelchairs.
“We help our community,” says Milam. Too often, we don’t realize the value of our local hospital until we become sick or injured. “Your hospital is a big part of the community, from babies to geriatrics.” We will all pass through the hospital doors at some point.
Juanita Campbell, 92, has been volunteering since 1996. “When I get home, I read mysteries and Westerns in my recliner,” she says. The long day of volunteering often culminates in a nap.
Looking around the gift shop, a person starts to realize many more young people, or anyone under the age of 60, are needed to volunteer. “Bonnie can work our computer because she’s young,” Arthur says playfully, laughing alongside Phyllis Lester, who is also 92. Lester has volunteered with Auxiliary for 20 years.
Still, the older women have hard-earned wisdom to share with patients and their families. “You try to lift people up,” Milam says. “We’ve all been through death and illness, so we all know how it feels. Because you’ve been there, you can let patients know it will get better. You can help them grieve and move on.”
Linda Ferguson, 74, works in the gift shop and has an empathetic presence behind the counter. “I like working with people. And volunteering keeps you going.”
Ferguson agrees she and the other women have meaningful perspective to share, “especially with people who have cancer, or their heart or kidneys are failing.” Ferguson has a willingness simply to listen. “You have to respect people, and that goes a long way.”
Staying busy is important to the women and keeps them vital. Their willingness to volunteer is a gift they give themselves in addition to the community.
“We have a good time. Everybody gets along,” Arthur says. “It’s a nice place to gather. It’s nice knowing you’re not alone.”
