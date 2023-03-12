Cole will be Roswell's next city manager

The Roswell City Council on Thursday ratified Mayor Timothy Jennings’ appointment of Chad Cole for the position of city manager with a vote of 8-1.
“I’m proud of whom I’ve picked and I think he’s a fantastic individual,” Jennings said.
“I want the best for Roswell,” Cole said immediately after the vote. “I’m going to work hard and try to treat people fairly.”
Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best voted against the mayor’s choice. One reason was that he hadn’t studied public administration or worked as a city manager before — some of the qualifications noted in the help wanted advertisements placed by the city, she said.
Cole might not “be certified by the association of city managers, but he’s a guy who’s certified his love for this town,” Jennings stressed during the discussion.
“Roswell isn’t a village or town. We are a city of almost 50,000 residents,” Corn-Best said. “Roswell needs to know that we did everything possible to bring the right person into this position.”
Corn-Best also said she would have preferred to see a more extensive search and use of an employment agency to locate candidates.
Jennings reiterated that he wanted someone for the job with local ties. Cole is a Roswell native who graduated from University High, has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from Eastern New Mexico University and a master’s degree in business administration from Regis University’s College of Professional Studies.
Cole has been the Roswell Independent School District’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, first from 2009-2016 and again from 2017 to the present. That responsibility includes overseeing the district’s business services, food services, maintenance, transportation and support services. He started at the district in 2005 as the grant accountant and charter school business manager before being named an assistant superintendent.
He was the senior vice president-chief financial officer at Pioneer Bank between his two periods of working for the district as well as a staff accountant for a public accountancy firm, and as an accounting assistant and production analyst for Leprino Foods, according to the announcement by the city about Cole being named to the job.
Jennings said he didn’t want someone unfamiliar with the community and its needs, politics and other characteristics. The two prior city managers were from out of state, one was from Texas and the other came from South Dakota.
The mayor also said that anyone who is wondering why the city government could use someone with Cole’s professional background in finance, that they should ask Councilor Robert Corn, chair of the city’s Finance Committee.
Councilor Barry Foster, also a teacher at Monterrey Elementary School, said Cole has local and “New Mexico experience” and that he was in favor of ratifying Jennings’ appointment.
Corn-Best asked Cole, who had been seated among the other spectators until she began directing her comments to him, such as whether he knew that some higher-ranking employees report only to the city and then asked him for assurance that he would work to ensure senior staff members weren’t subjected to inappropriate harassment.
“We’re not going to do inappropriate harassment,” Cole replied.
“Four of us were at the interviews. I didn’t think we were going to come up here and re-interview the candidate,” Councilor Juan Oropesa said to Corn-Best. “As far I’m concerned, (Jennings) could have done the interviews himself.”
Jennings had a list of questions for the seven semifinalists, then more questions for Cole and the other two finalists. Other people involved with the interviewing also asked the job applicants questions.
Jennings explained that he wanted to hear the other councilors ask them their own questions. This was to see if there were other areas and concerns he still needed to consider before making his choice.
The mayor also pointed out that he has the authority to make the appointment and “no requirement to consult with anyone.” The council decides whether to ratify the mayor’s appointment.
The group that heard the interviews was composed of nine people. The five elected officials were Jennings, Corn-Best, Oropesa, Councilor Juliana Halvorson and Councilor Edward Heldenbrand. High-ranking staff who also participated in this process: Interim City Manager Mike Mathews, City Attorney Hess Yntema, City Clerk Amalia Martinez and Finance Director Janie Davies.
Councilor Jason Perry wasn’t part of the interviewing but had wanted to attend. Perry said he arrived at the location but had to leave because his staying might have turned the gathering into a council quorum.
Yntema said Friday this was a working group and not a group brought together for the purpose of formulating policy.
All three finalists were the subjects of background and credit checks, he also noted.
Perry said he has known Cole for years and that they had gotten to know one another as Rotary Club members. Perry also said he had the chance to sit down with Cole for what he described as an hour-long conversation about the job and whether Cole would be right for it.
Perry then noted that he supported Cole for the position.
Halvorson said to Cole after the ratification vote that she was a “little concerned” about his lack of municipal leadership experience because it would be challenging for him to “fully understand the nuances and intricacies of city government.”
Halvorson then said to him that “not many people want to be proven wrong, but I encourage you to prove me wrong.”
Councilors also approved his employment agreement with a vote of 7-2 in favor. That vote came after some discussion and an earlier vote to determine whether a clause should be added to Cole’s contract that requires he lives within city limits, which ended up being left out.
Cole said he had no plans to leave Roswell and would be fine with or without the added residency clause.
He said during the council meeting that plenty of people have asked him this question: “Are you sure you know what you’re doing?” While he had been very happy in his job at the school district he has been looking for something new.
The announcement from the city on Friday also contained a prepared statement that included some other thoughts from Cole.
“The City of Roswell has a rich history, talented people, unique assets, and in many respects, it serves as the central hub of Southeast New Mexico,” Cole said. “... I am absolutely thrilled by the potential opportunities that may lie ahead for us all to engage, support and celebrate the collaborative efforts and accomplishments of our city, its schools, our county and our businesses."
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
