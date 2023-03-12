Cole will be Roswell's next city manager

Chad Cole was chosen to be Roswell's next city manager on Thursday by city councilors. Shown seated in the background is Mike Mathews, a deputy city manager who has been the interim city manager since October.

 Terri Harber Photo

The Roswell City Council on Thursday ratified Mayor Timothy Jennings’ appointment of Chad Cole for the position of city manager with a vote of 8-1.

“I’m proud of whom I’ve picked and I think he’s a fantastic individual,” Jennings said.