The city is still tabulating numbers and reviewing surveys, but sold-out, crowded events are indications of the success of the 2022 UFO Festival, organizers say.
Juanita Jennings, public affairs director for the city of Roswell, said the variety of events and collaboration among the various entities involved was a strong point of the festival’s success.
“The thing that I am most happy about is just the variety of things for people to do with the various organizations that collaborated this year. That was a really powerful piece of the festival, and especially all collaborating under the UFO Festival brand,” she said.
Along with the city, the International UFO Museum and Research Center, MainStreet Roswell, Galacticon and the Roswell Daily Record presented three days of lectures, family events, live music and tours.
Media teams of 34 people came from across the world including New York City; Portland, Oregon; Denmark; and the United Kingdom, she said, with several setting up in one of two media rooms at the convention center for live podcasts.
Karen Jaramillo, executive director of the UFO Museum, said the museum’s three-day visitor count was 11,981, a 16% increase from 2021.
The museum offered more than 40 lectures and panel discussions throughout the three-day festival at both the museum and the Roswell Convention Center.
“The lecture attendance was great. As normal, the morning lectures had some seats still available and the afternoon and evening panels were, at some moments, packed over capacity. Sales were also up and all in all everyone seemed to have a great time,” she said in an email to the Daily Record.
Barbara Beck, publisher of the Daily Record, said 242 people attended the RDR's Roswell Incident lectures at the convention center and 191 people went to the Night SkyWatch at Cielo Grande Recreation Center.
“The Roswell Daily Record was honored, as the newspaper that broke the story in 1947, to join in celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Roswell Incident on July 1-3. In planning our event, also called the ‘Roswell Incident’ we worked with the city of Roswell to create the Reenactment Tour, offering tours of the newspaper daily and a reenactment play. I very much appreciate their hard work and community spirit,” she said in a statement.
“We had a successful event that we plan on expanding next year. I appreciate the coordination and the dedication also of Elizabeth Michael and her staff at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center,” she said.
Jennings said preliminary figures show about 4,500 people stopped into the city’s Visitor Center, similar to last year. The Spring River Zoo had about 100 fewer visitors but reported about $1,200 more in revenue, which includes admission, concessions and merchandise, she said.
“We had more out-of-town visitors than we did last year. I think that came to be because last year we had a vendor craft show where most of our vendors were local, so we counted those people as a number to the zoo, whereas this one is just true visitation,” she said.
More than 270 people participated in the Alien Chase 5K run and 220 people participated in the Alien Crawl tour of local restaurants. The city’s morning hike and night sky events at Bottomless Lakes State Park attracted 29 and 30 people, with the nighttime event sold out, Jennings said.
The Saturday night concert with Midland was sold out at 3,041 tickets and people had to be turned away that night because DeBremond Field was at capacity, Jennings said.
“I felt horrible but that’s what we had to do, that’s all we could accommodate,” she said. Jennings couldn’t say if the city would seek a larger venue for a concert next year.
There were a few minor glitches throughout the festival, notably the air conditioning at the convention center going out on Friday, Jennings said, but city staff was able to locate and replace a part.
Jennings said there were also some logistical issues that will need to be addressed for next year’s schedule. One instance was the scheduling of the hike at Bottomless Lakes the morning after the Midland concert.
“Some of us didn’t get out of there (DeBremond Field) until 2 a.m. and then the morning hike started at 6 a.m.,” she said. “That would probably be one that I would say, ‘OK is it worth that time and energy for those 30 people, or could we reallocate our energy do something different that day,’” she said.
Jennings said between 30 and 40 people volunteered to help at the festival events but only about 15 actually worked through the festival’s three days. That meant the Public Affairs staff had to work longer, up to 15 hours a day.
“There’s a lot to produce for just our team and we were very grateful to have the help of other city departments really step up and help us,” she said.
She cited the Parks, Recreation and Information Technology Departments as especially helpful.
Overall, Jennings said she’s grateful for the community support for this year’s festival and hopes it was beneficial to the local businesses.
“That’s the reason why we do it,” she said.
“It’s a vital piece of our city and it’s a lot of planning and organizing and a lot of hours. Most importantly, I want the community to know that the city has really dedicated people on their team making sure we’re presenting ourselves in the best possible way to these visitors so that they keep coming back year after year,” she said.
