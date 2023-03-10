The Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board is considering a resolution in support of a local initiative to provide essential services to county residents.
Dan Jennings, a Hagerman town council member, a retired state Department of Corrections vocational educator and a retired Hagerman Municipal Schools instructor and administrator, is the volunteer coordinator for the 100% Chaves County initiative, part of the 100% New Mexico effort started in 2019 and affiliated with New Mexico State University.
Jennings told the five board members during a Wednesday afternoon meeting on the college campus that he is asking them to consider a resolution that signals their support for the cause. He said the Hagerman Town Council and Hagerman Municipal Schools board already have signed similar resolutions. After the meeting, he said that the town of Lake Arthur is also considering voting on one.
“We know that families need to be fully resourced if they are going to be stable and their children inside those families are going to be able to grow up trauma-free,” he said, “so our goal is to make sure that happens.” He added, “We just want to show that we have local support for this initiative so that we can break down a lot of silos.”
As outlined in the 2018 book “Anna, Age Eight,” which gave impetus to the 100% New Mexico project, researchers make their case that 40 years of data and studies have shown that access to 10 services are needed for people to thrive. Five services are considered essential to survival to ensure that people do not suffer hardships, lack and bad experiences that can cause lifelong problems. Those services are medical and dental care, behavioral health care, housing security programs, food security programs and transportation. The five services needed to thrive are parental support, early childhood education, community schools, youth mentoring programs and job training.
As drafted now, the resolution before the college board would indicate that board members “support the 100% New Mexico vision and goal of ensuring that throughout Chaves County the 10 services are accessible to 100% of our students and families.”
Jennings said that ENMU-R is already in line with the initiative's aims because it provides students with behavioral health programs, a food bank, early childhood care and educational and workforce training programs.
“The nice thing that you guys have here is you have decided to make these a key, critical part of your campus with the things you are doing,” he said.
Jennings also talked about an April 14 summit at the Roswell Convention Center. He said it is expected to draw at least 120 people representing 50 organizations to discuss the results of a family survey underway now to determine service gaps in the area and to come up with ways to ensure that county residents have information about and ways to obtain the services they need.
ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell called the initiative “a good match” with the college and said some conversations have occurred with legislators about the statewide initiative. Several college board members expressed their support for the concept, but they voted unanimously to table the resolution while they find out more information.
“I am just a little unclear,” said Board President Mireya Trujillo. “I am trying to process all this, and I would like to check into this further.”
The 100% New Mexico initiative and the Anna, Age Eight Institute are part of New Mexico State University and its College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. More information is available on the institute's website: annaageeight.nmsu.edu. Information about the 100% Chaves County initiative, as well as the survey, are posted at linko.page/100chavescounty.
In other actions, the board voted to approve three routine matters, including an operating agreement with the ENMU Board of Regents that will run until June 30, 2025.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
