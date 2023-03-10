Dan Jennings at Community College Board meeting

Dan Jennings talks about the 100% Chaves County initiative during a ENMU-Roswell Community College Board meeting held Wednesday on the college campus. Three of the five board members are, from left, Rissie Daubert, Jamila Miller and Tamaliah Lueras. Cla Avery and Mireya Trujillo participated in the meeting as well.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board is considering a resolution in support of a local initiative to provide essential services to county residents.

Dan Jennings, a Hagerman town council member, a retired state Department of Corrections vocational educator and a retired Hagerman Municipal Schools instructor and administrator, is the volunteer coordinator for the 100% Chaves County initiative, part of the 100% New Mexico effort started in 2019 and affiliated with New Mexico State University.