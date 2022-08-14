Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell board members have approved eight possible funding requests of the 2023 New Mexico Legislature.
Shawn Powell, president of the college, wrote in an email on Thursday that the Branch College Community Board voted for the requests during the group's Wednesday meeting at the ENMU-Roswell campus.
They still must be approved by the ENMU Board of Regents. The approved funding requests are then presented to state legislators representing the area during capital outlay hearings typically held in late fall and early winter. The 2023 legislative session is scheduled to start Jan. 17.
Most of the funding requests, which total $935,000, would have a direct impact on classroom instruction, with others intended to improve technology infrastructure on campus and also help with recruitment efforts. They are:
• $60,000 to create an industry-certified educational facility for the Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) program. To be certified by the National Coalition of Certification Centers, ENMU-Roswell will have to invest in instructor training, equipment and tools.
• $250,000 to modernize integrated technology (IT) infrastructure throughout the campus. The funds would be used to replace older switches no longer covered by warranty, including the core switch essential for all internet traffic on campus. The money also would upgrade other network switches to ensure that internet infrastructure will meet future needs.
• $140,000 to purchase more equipment for the aviation maintenance technology program. An avionics trainer would provide students with experience on modern aircraft and electronics and systems troubleshooting. An engine trainer would develop proficiency in engine run-up procedures and allow students to work with a state-of-the art aircraft engine. A turbine fuel training system would teach safe operations of a fuel system and improve students' troubleshooting capabilities.
• $75,000 for a life-like adult manikin for health education programs. The particular manikin to be purchased would give students the ability to simulate working with patients on ventilators.
• $110,000 for virtual reality welding simulators. According to information provided by the college, welding students have been shown to increase their learning rates while using less consumable materials when using simulators.
• $75,000 for a plasma cutting table for the welding program. This piece of equipment would allow for the development of new curriculum for the program and teach students how to use a CNC (computer numerical control) plasma cutting table to cut metals.
• $150,000 for a mobile STEM educational lab. The mobile unit would enable students and prospective students to do hands-on work on science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects at off-campus sites.
• $75,000 for outdoor learning spaces. The funding would be used to purchase about six solar workstations. They resemble patio tables that have solar panels as covers that also provide shade. The solar energy generated can charge and power electronic devices and provide energy-efficient lighting for the work area.
