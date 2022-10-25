A spokesperson for Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell said that the college plans to open again today after closing Monday afternoon due to an electrical power outage.
“We were all just working when the power went out,” said College Development Executive Director Donna Oracion.
She said that campus officials were told that power was expected to be restored by early Monday night, but that they decided to cancel afternoon as well as evening classes. Notices went out in various ways, including by email, social media and website alerts at about 3:51 p.m.
“We didn't want people coming all the way out here and finding that power hadn't been restored,” she said.
An Xcel online map showed nine outages in the south Roswell at about 4:40 p.m. Monday afternoon. Another three outages were shown in the Dexter area. Other outages were shown near the Carlsbad area.
An earlier screenshot of the Xcel outage map posted on social media by ENMU-Roswell showed power outages in 10 different parts of south Roswell, along with power outages in 2 areas of north Roswell.
“The only information I have right now is there was a transmission line outage,” Wes Reeves, senior media representative for Xcel of Texas and New Mexico, said Monday afternoon. “About 7,551 customers have been impacted. It is being investigated right now.”
He could not immediately answer questions about when the power outage started or when it was expected to be restored.
Oracion said that the college does plan to resume classes and business operations by 8 a.m. today.