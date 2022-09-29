The newly established ENMU-Roswell Food Pantry, Cosmo’s Cupboard, will open its doors on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m.
The pantry is located in room 121 of the Instructional Center, 58A University Blvd. The grand opening ceremony will be followed by a reception in the Instructional Technology Center Commons area until 1 p.m.
The food pantry will stock a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, in addition to canned and packaged food items for ENMU-Roswell students. ENMU-Roswell discovered through a Real College survey conducted in the fall of 2020 that 39% of ENMU-Roswell students had experienced food insecurity in the prior 30 days.
“This pantry will provide healthy food choices and meet a critical need for our students who will enjoy the convenience of obtaining food on campus,” said James Woody, food pantry coordinator.
The pantry is funded by an allocation from the ENMU-Roswell Foundation and through two grants from the New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED) and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Food, Farm, and Hunger Initiative.
ENMU-Roswell’s project, “Uplifting Food Opportunities (UFO),” received $20,000 from the NMHED’s Addressing College Hunger Initiative earlier this year. The NMHED’s Addressing College Food Security grant of $50,000 was also awarded recently to the campus.
“The Committee determined that your project, ‘Sustaining the Uplifting Food Opportunities (UFO): A Food Pantry for ENMU-Roswell,’ will effectively serve your students and campus community by addressing food security sustainably, emphasizing the importance of healthy eating, and prioritizing overall student well-being on your campus,” said Patricia Trujillo, HED deputy cabinet secretary. “Your campus will be a model for our Hunger-Free Campus designation!”
For additional information about the ENMU-Roswell Food Pantry, contact Woody at 575-624-7251.
[This post has been corrected regarding opening date.]