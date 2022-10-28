Cosmo's Cupboard has opened for students in the Instructional Center at the ENMU-Roswell campus. Some of those marking the grand opening on Thursday are, from left, Shawn Powell, ENMU-Roswell president; Sarita Cargas, an associate professor with the University of New Mexico conducting a statewide campus hunger research project; student worker Carrie Bealer; student worker Georgette Witherspoon; Food Pantry Coordinator James Woody; and Learning Resource Center Director Veronica Munoz.