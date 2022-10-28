Cosmo's Cupboard, the first food pantry at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, has opened its doors.
A ribbon-cutting and some presentations occurred Thursday morning on campus.
The pantry will serve students only at this point and will operate on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon, said Food Pantry Coordinator James Woody. Cosmo's Cupboard will offer free fresh food and vegetables, as well as canned and packaged food items.
It is located not far from the Learning Resource Center in the Instructional Center on campus.
The pantry has received initial funding of $70,000 from two New Mexico Higher Education Department grant programs, as well as a donation from the ENMU-Roswell Foundation.
A fall 2020 survey by ENMU-Roswell found that 39% of students had experienced food insecurity in the prior 30 days. Administrators working to establish the food pantry said that students — some of whom have children — sometimes do not have transportation or time to access other food banks in Roswell or the county.
Sarita Cargas, a University of New Mexico professor and researcher, who was scheduled to make remarks at the presentation, said she is undertaking what she described as the nation's first statewide college hunger data-gathering and research project. The goal, she said, is "to end food insecurity for college students by 2030."