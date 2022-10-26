Krumland Executive Manager Mike Moore, fourth from left, and Ralph Fresquez hold the plaques they received Tuesday from the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Foundation. The honors were given during the 20th Annual Foundation for the Future Banquet. The luncheon occurred in the Commons area of the Instructional Technology Center on the campus. Others standing with the honorees are, from left, Lisa Powell, ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell, Andrea Moore, Gloria Fresquez, Carol Henderson and ENMU-Roswell Foundation Board President Steve Henderson.