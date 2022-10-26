The Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Foundation presented some honors at its 20th Annual Foundation for the Future Banquet on Tuesday.
At the banquet on campus in the Instruction Technology Center Commons area, the foundation gave former college board member Ralph Fresquez the President's Distinguished Service Award and presented Krumland Auto Group with the Diamond Service Award.
Fresquez worked for many years as an administrator at ENMU-Roswell, first in 1967 as the head of a federal high school equivalency program. He returned after working on a U.S. Senate campaign, serving another eight years with the school.
He holds both a bachelor's degree from the University of San Francisco and a master's degree from ENMU in Portales and had served in the U.S. Navy. His other professional roles include serving with the city of Roswell as the assistant city manager and the city manager. He retired in 1993 after 13 years.
He also served as an elected municipal judge from 1964 to 1967. In 2002, he was appointed as Ward 4 city councilor.
Fresquez was the District 4 representative of the ENMU-Roswell Community College Board from 2011 until his retirement in April 2022.
“He has been a great supporter of the community and the campus,” said Shawn Powell, ENMU-Roswell president. “One thing I really appreciate about Ralph is that he always lets me know his thoughts and how things can be improved. …. I appreciate all the help he has given me personally.”
After accepting his plaque, Fresquez said, “My time on the campus was probably one of the most enjoyable times of my career.”
He also thanked Powell and his team. “They are all excellent people,” he said.
Krumland Auto Group, which owns many vehicle dealerships in the area, received recognition for working with the college to develop and support automotive educational and training programs.
“They've been a valued workforce training partner for more than 10 years,” said Steve Henderson, president of the ENMU-Roswell Foundation.
In 2019, the company established a scholarship program for students enrolled in the associate's degree automotive program. Selected students also have received on-site job training with Krumland and personalized tool cabinets. The company also has cooperated with the college and other organizations on developing a formal apprenticeship program.
In 2021, the company leased one of its facilities in Roswell to the college's Automotive Technology program while the college's Automotive and Welding Technology Building was under renovation.
“The relationship has been a longtime relationship,” said Krumland Executive Manager Mike Moore. “A lot of people refer to it as partnership, but I like to refer to it as family.”
He added that Krumland dealerships are “on track” to perform 100,000 hours of service this year on vehicles.
“We technicians. We need people to work with their hands,” he said. “It is a good initiative. It is a good mission. The whole town is working on it.”
The foundation also honored two people with Staff Merit Awards. They received plaques and $500 each and were chosen for the recognition by other ENMU-Roswell employees.
Administrative Assistant Ruth D'Arezzo currently works with the assistant vice president for student affairs. She has worked at the college for five years during separate periods. Previous administrative support roles were with the Developmental Studies Department and Administration and Records.
According to the statement read in presenting the award, colleagues have said D'Arezzo is willing to “go above and beyond in her everyday tasks” and described her as one of the “most critical staff members" in the department. She also was recognized for volunteering her time to various campus projects.
Charlee Merchant has worked for the college seven years in various roles and is now the college's purchasing agent. Her colleagues said they consider her a “cheerleader, counselor, advisor” and praised her for being “willing to help wherever she can.”