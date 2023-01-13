A staff leadership development project at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell will create an outdoor leisure space for students.
“Our plan is to provide our students with a stress-free zone to relax and engage fellow classmates through an outdoor activity and seating area,” said Administrative Assistant Amalia Hernandez, one of the 15 leadership fellows on the project. “We hope to aid in creating a campus culture of camaraderie and fellowship through shared experience.”
The team's plans were presented during the Wednesday afternoon meeting of the Community College Board on campus. Hernandez and Associate Registrar Tad Scott said that faculty, staff and welding students will work together to design, build and create benches, as well as a concrete cornhole set, to be located near the Learning Resource Center and Instructional Center, considered an area of high student foot-traffic. The area is also near the Sculpture Courtyard, part of an ongoing outdoor beautification effort led by another project team. The leisure area is expected to be completed by the end of the school year this summer, as the benches will be part of welding students' class projects.
The 2022-23 fellows group was given a $5,000 budget, according to Associate Registrar Tad Scott, and the fellows have estimated that the project will cost about $4,476 for the cornhole set and for the two benches designed and to be built by welding instructor Missael Barrientos, a project team member, and his students.
According to Hernandez and Scott, their team was asked to focus on a college strategic priority and the fellows chose student success. They decided that retention was a major component of success and that research has tied student retention to campus socialization opportunities. They determined that the college “needs to offer ample opportunities for peer-to-peer interaction,” as Hernandez put it.
Also during the meeting, the four board members attending gave initial approval for a few items that are due to be considered at a Jan. 18 ENMU Board of Regents meeting.
• They voted for the 2023-27 strategic plan that has been developed over six months and involved input from, and many meetings with, faculty, staff, students and community members in the Pecos Valley. The new plan has a revised mission statement — “to enrich lives through learning” — and emphasizes three goals: student success, community success and institutional success. The full plan will be posted on the college website following regents' approval.
• The board agreed to deactivate two associate's degree programs, as well as delete a certificate program and activate a new certificate program. The decisions were made based on feedback from program participants, enrollment and graduation rates, and information about whether the programs have aided employability, according to faculty. The Early Childhood Education associate's degree was deactivated based on the conclusion that students are better served by enrolling in either the Teacher Education Early Childhood associate's degree program, for those wanting to be teachers, or the new Introduction to Early Childhood Education certificate of employability program for people wanting to work with daycare centers. The Human Services associate's degree and the Human Services certificate of employability in “helping relationships skills” also were deactivated because the career field now requires at least a bachelor's degree and licensure. The college instead is encouraging students interested in the field to be prepared to transfer to bachelor's degree programs by enrolling in the Behavioral Sciences associate's degree program and then declaring a concentration in either human services or psychology.
• The board also approved two possible 2024 general obligation (GO) bond requests for expansion of the aviation maintenance technology building and improvements to the Instructional Training Center. Besides regents' approval, many other actions will need to occur — including legislative and statewide voter approval — before any funding would be available sometime in 2025 or 2026.
