20230113-ENMURProject.jpg

Amalia Hernandez and Tad Scott present their team's plans for an outdoor leisure area for ENMU-Roswell students during a Wednesday Community College Board meeting on campus. Annemarie Oldfield, vice president of academic and student affairs, listens to the discussion.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A staff leadership development project at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell will create an outdoor leisure space for students.

“Our plan is to provide our students with a stress-free zone to relax and engage fellow classmates through an outdoor activity and seating area,” said Administrative Assistant Amalia Hernandez, one of the 15 leadership fellows on the project. “We hope to aid in creating a campus culture of camaraderie and fellowship through shared experience.”