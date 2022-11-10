Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell chose Veterans Day week as the time to unveil its new Veterans Center, student lounge and learning support center for students who have served or are serving in the military.
A ribbon-cutting for the new room on campus occurred, followed by a Veterans Day Observation Ceremony to honor local veterans and recognize students and staff, which number at least 34 this year, who are serving or have served in the armed forces or the national guard.
The Veterans Center, part of the college's larger Learning Center for students, is a room with a television, furniture, coffeemaker and other features for relaxation but also a computer and printer so that students can study or prepare for job searches.
More importantly, the room is intended as a place where veterans can support each other and meet with educators, counselors and job coaches.
The center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
Shawn Powell, ENMU-Roswell president and a U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard veteran, said that the college intends to hire a veterans coordinator to assist students and manage the Veterans Center.
“That position and the Veterans Center will be operationalized through the budget because we want to serve the best interest of our veterans and the students who are coming here who have military experience, are currently in the national guard and reserve, or even on active duty,” Powell said. “We want to make sure they feel welcome and comfortable on campus.”
The Veterans Day Observation Ceremony in the commons area of the Instructional Technology Center included the presentation of colors by cadets from the New Mexico National Guard Youth Challenge Academy, a demonstration by the New Mexico Military Institute Goss Rifle Team, a video about the history of Veterans Day, presentation of certificates to military-affiliated students and staff and remarks by three local veterans.
Michael Trujillo is a local American Legion officer who was with the New Mexico National Guard for 23 years and served in the Iraq War. He also is a former Chaves County commissioner and the owner of El Charro Mexican Foods.
“Let this ... Veterans Day be a day we give thanks for all that we are blessed with,” he said. “Let this Veterans Day be a day in which we rededicate loyalty to our country. Let this Veterans Day be a day in which Americans honor the living and fallen and their families.”
Vietnam War combat veterans and friends Orlando Padilla and Santiago Vasquez, also former ENMU-Roswell students, talked about their life experiences in the military and afterward.
Their remarks included some frank discussions of the difficulties of combat, some of the lasting impacts on health and well-being, and the animosity they sometimes faced upon returning home from an unpopular war.
“There are many Vietnam veterans who cannot talk about their experiences in Vietnam because of the horrific things that combat veterans go through,” said Padilla.
But Padilla and Vasquez said they felt it is important for people to understand and remember the sacrifices of service members.
Veterans Day is officially recognized on Nov. 11. Many events are planned in Chaves County during this week, including a Veterans Day parade along Main Street on Saturday.
