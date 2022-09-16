Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell students and staff will celebrate Constitution Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
A variety of activities are scheduled to recognize Constitution Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Instructional Technology Center Commons area, 23 W. Mathis St.
Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Bobby Baldock will give a presentation on the meaning of the Constitution. Students will also receive pocket Constitutions, get registered to vote and participate in games related to the Constitution.
The purpose of Constitution Day is to ensure that students gain an increased knowledge and appreciation for this valuable and important document of freedom. Sept. 17 is designated as Constitution Day to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia by delegates of the Constitutional Convention on Sept. 17, 1787 (https://www.archives.gov/news/topics/constitution-day).