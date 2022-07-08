Caleb Cain, the program director and instructor for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning/Refrigeration (HVACR) at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, has been selected to participate in a national training event.
Cain will attend the Train the Trainer, HVAC and Plumber Technical Training event, sponsored by the Propane Education and Research Council (PERC). The training will take place July 25-26 in Tampa, Florida. Cain’s travel and training expenses are being paid for by PERC.
This propane-specific training program was developed to benefit educators who want to bring a propane-specific curriculum relating to plumbing and HVAC systems to their classroom. Over the two days of instruction, Cain will learn current practices and procedures on how to design, install, test and operate propane-based HVAC and plumbing systems in a safe and efficient manner.
“I am pleased to be selected for this training opportunity, and I hope the information I learn can be used to benefit my current and future HVACR students to become more marketable in this essential profession,” said Cain.
The HVACR Program at ENMU-Roswell is accredited through HVAC Excellence. The program completed a detailed, comprehensive self-study that demonstrated compliance with established, industry-accepted standards. These standards are designed to ensure students receive the quality training required for success in the HVACR industry.
ENMU-Roswell students can receive a Certificate of Occupational Training in HVAC and a Certificate of Employability in Commercial Refrigeration. An Associate of Applied Science degree in HVACR Technology is also offered.
The next HVACR classes will start in August. For more information, contact Cain at 575-624-7088.