Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell has received a $1.95 million grant to provide broadband internet access and laptops in Roswell and nearby communities, give basic computer training in English and Spanish to eligible individuals, and offer a computer support hotline on a daily basis.
The college is working with several civic and community partners on Project C-3PO. While some might recognize the name from the “Star Wars” movies, the acronym stands for Creating Connected Communities to Provide Opportunities. ENMU-Roswell officials plan for the project to continue beyond the two-year grant period. The ultimate goals, they said, are to enhance educational outcomes and promote economic development in the area.
Constance Williams, a field representative for Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-Nambe), called into a Wednesday Community College Board meeting on campus to talk about the grant.
“It is a pilot program that is basically to ensure that minority-serving institutions and historically Black colleges and other colleges are able to help support broadband internet services for students in the area,” Williams said.
The funding is from the Connecting Minorities program of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce. ENMU-Roswell applied for the grant in November 2021, said Vickie Thomas, director of the Center for Workforce and Community Development. The grant started Feb. 1.
“We have our first meeting on Monday and we are excited about how quickly we can get this stood up and start helping people,” Thomas said Thursday.
During the meeting, she said that the project will operate in Roswell and the Pecos Valley communities of Dexter, Midway, Hagerman and Lake Arthur.
“We will focus on three areas," Williams said. "We are going to provide broadband availability, some computer awareness and aptitude training. We are going to work with minority business owners as well to help them learn things like Quickbooks and Excel to help with their businesses. And then we have the opportunity to start up an extended-hour computer support hotline for our students and community members.”
She said the hotline is expected to operate seven days a week, 8 a.m. to midnight. The program plans to hire five new integrated technology staff to assist with the hotline and computer literacy training. The local office of WESST, a statewide small-business training and support network, is going to provide the other 50% of the training.
WESST is one of the community partners. Others that will help with recruiting participants or offering their sites include the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce, the Roswell Public Library, the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., Lake Arthur Municipal Schools, Hagerman Public Library and the Dexter Public Library. Computer training will occur at the Roswell, Dexter and Hagerman public libraries, Lake Arthur schools, the Roswell Public Library and, at least initially, the Midway Community Center, with the continuation of that site to be determined following a survey to gauge community needs and interests.
The ENMU-Roswell units involved include IT Services, Adult Education, Student Services, Institutional Research and the Center for Workforce and Community Development.
Thomas also said the program will provide Wi-Fi stations in the county, such as at libraries, that could be accessed 24 hours a day if people are in public parking areas outside the buildings. The project also will have up to 200 internet hotspots and 150 basic computers available for eligible people to check out from some of the partner sites. According to Thomas, the grant requires that project services be provided to the intended population of low-income, traditional minority populations in need of computer training and internet access.
A study commissioned by Chaves County, which is considering using some of its federal coronavirus relief funding to provide high-speed internet in the county, found that at least 1,127 households in rural areas will be unserved or underserved in terms of internet access, even with all the current plans to build internet networks throughout the county in the next few years. The report also concluded that average internet speeds are extremely slow in many areas of the county. The recommended speeds for current needs, the report said, is 100 megabytes per second for downloads and 20 megabytes per second for uploads. The average speed in the Roswell area was 84.61/30.46, but it was much slower outside the city and as low as 7.39/2.44 in some areas of the county.
The ENMU-Roswell grant executive summary also noted that Chaves County communities historically have had “low educational attainment rates, low high school graduation rates, limited English skills, high poverty rates, high unemployment rates and limited access to broadband” and that the grant project is intended to increase student engagement and achievement, employment and entrepreneurship.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.