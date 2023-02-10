ENMU-Roswell board members Rissie Daubert and Jamila Miller

Rissie Daubert, left, and Jamila Miller, two ENMU-Roswell Community College Board members, listen to discussions Wednesday during a meeting on campus. Other board members attending were Tamaliah Lueras, Cla Avery and Mireya Trujillo.

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell has received a $1.95 million grant to provide broadband internet access and laptops in Roswell and nearby communities, give basic computer training in English and Spanish to eligible individuals, and offer a computer support hotline on a daily basis.

The college is working with several civic and community partners on Project C-3PO. While some might recognize the name from the “Star Wars” movies, the acronym stands for Creating Connected Communities to Provide Opportunities. ENMU-Roswell officials plan for the project to continue beyond the two-year grant period. The ultimate goals, they said, are to enhance educational outcomes and promote economic development in the area.