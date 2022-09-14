A water line, the primary one serving Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, has been repaired so that the campus can reopen today, according to Shawn Powell, president of the college.
Powell said the damage to the city-owned water line occurred during a grounds project.
“We have a project going on for drainage,” Powell said. “They were working to change the grades of surfaces so that water would flow away from campus rather than toward it.”
He said that, while the contractors were working on a detention pond, a water line was ruptured at about 11:30 a.m. Monday and was immediately known to people on campus due to the amount of water flowing and the fact that water was not available to buildings.
While online classes have continued, on-campus classes were canceled Monday and employees were sent home. The college decided late Monday afternoon to close the campus for Tuesday also.
Powell said that students living in the on-campus residence hall were given bottled water and prepared meals.
Powell said he was notified by about 11 a.m. Tuesday that the repairs had been completed so that the campus could reopen for Wednesday.
Roswell City Engineer Louis Najar described the water line as a 14-inch pipe, the largest size used in the Roswell Air Center area.
“A 14-inch water line, so much water came out at such a high volume, it took a long time to get enough pumps to catch up with it and turn it off,” Najar said.
He said water was able to be turned off at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, but leaking occurred until about 11:30 p.m. City crews and the contractors started pumping at night and enough water had been drained by Tuesday morning for repairs to begin.
He said that the detention pond project will have to be changed.
“That detention pond has to go on hold,” said Najar. “They either have to lower the pipe — somebody has to pay to lower the pipe or for a new design of the detention pond.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
