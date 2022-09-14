20220914-ENMURWaterLine.jpg

Lisa Dunlap Photo

Water runs along West Martin Street by the ENMU-Roswell residence halls on Tuesday morning following a water line break Monday morning that closed the campus for two days.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A water line, the primary one serving Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, has been repaired so that the campus can reopen today, according to Shawn Powell, president of the college.

Powell said the damage to the city-owned water line occurred during a grounds project.