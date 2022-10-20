Three prospective community solar projects reached different outcomes when they came before the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission on Tuesday night.
The five members of the citizens' commission attending the meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center rejected one special use permit, approved another and tabled the third.
Unless appealed to the ETZ Authority, made up of city councilors and county commissioners, the decisions of the citizens' commission awill be final.
The New Mexico Public Regulations Commission has yet to open the request for proposals, RFP, process of the state's new community solar program, which authorizes smaller solar facilities to connect with public electric utilities and generate a maximum of 5 megawatts annually.
The projects are intended to provide an affordable way for New Mexico residents and organizations to benefit from solar without installing their own solar panels. They can subscribe to the projects to save on their electric bills, with project developers required to have low-income individuals or groups as part of their subscriber bases.
Only 200 megawatts of community solar generation statewide will be allowed during the introductory period to last until November 2024. An initial cap of 45 megawatts has been set for the Xcel Energy, or Southwestern Public Service, area that includes southeastern New Mexico.
According to an Oct. 14 update provided by the Public Regulation Commission and the independent administrator for the program, InClime Inc., based in Annapolis, Maryland, the RFPs for the program are scheduled to be released by Nov. 3, with proposals to be accepted starting Dec. 1. Approved projects are expected to be announced by the end of March 2023.
Having the necessary local zoning and permit approvals are needed by prospective project developers to present during the RFP process, so a slew of projects have been presented to local commissions since the PRC Commission issued its rules in July following the April 2021 signing of the Community Solar Act.
On Tuesday, the ETZ Commissioner rejected a special use permit by a 4-1 vote for a prospective project by Consolidated Edison Development Inc., or ConEdison, for a project at 1401 S. Brown Road on land owned by Siri Kay Cooper. Neil Roe voted against the motion to deny the permit.
The project had been tabled at the Sept. 20 meeting to give the developer, its engineering consultant and the landowners the opportunity to reach agreements with nearby property owners who objected to the project.
The developers submitted a new site plan, which made three major changes to address neighbors' concerns. But Chaves County Planning and Zoning Director Louis Jaramillo said county staff still felt the landscaping plan had some problems, and a few neighbors expressed their continuing concerns at the meeting, especially about the “heat island effect.”
One man contended that a 2016 research project by a university had indicated an increase of as much as 41 degrees Fahrenheit and as far as 900 feet away.
Both ConEd Senior Project Developer Greg Carey and Edward Martinez of Zia Engineering and Environmental Consultants LLC disagreed with those conclusions. They said research they were aware of indicated that heat generated has been measured as dissipating in as little as 100 feet and completely within 980 feet of the panels.
Carey also said that some of their completed projects are operating next to residences and farms without complaints.
A second possible 5 megawatt project by ConEdison was approved by commissioners, who voted 4-1 for the special use permit. Rita Kane-Doerhoefer voted against.
That project, with an unofficial address of 2200 W. Brasher Road, is on property owned by Hondo Resources Inc. The company has an active sand and gravel extraction operation on a portion of the land, which is not too far from the city of Roswell landfill. One of the conditions of approval for the permit is that ConEd and the city of Roswell reach a “hold harmless” agreement in which ConEd would agree not to hold the city liable for dust, debris or other materials that ends up on the solar panels or at the solar facility.
In the third case, the commission voted unanimously to table the special use permit request for a possible 5 megawatt project on agriculture property with an unofficial address of 3730 Nogal Road, not far from U.S. 380. The developers of the project would be SolarStone Partners. The landowner is Ed Purcell.
Jaramillo told commissioners that numerous written protests from nearby property owners had been received, so at least five commissioners would have to vote for the permit to allow its approval.
Commissioners decided to wait at least until November to hear the case again so that the various interested parties will have the opportunity to resolve disagreements.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
