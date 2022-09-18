The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. will use county funding and grant funds to prepare two tracts at the Roswell Air Center so that they are considered ready for development.
Mike Espiritu, the president of the Economic Development Corp., requested that Chaves County commissioners approve a change to a May 2020 agreement that had allocated $25,000 to the group to provide an incentive for housing development, instead allowing that money to be used as matching funds for the grant.
The grant is from the Corporate Economic Development Team of Xcel Energy Corp.
Commissioners voted 5-0 during their Thursday meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center to approve the change.
Espiritu explained to commissioners that the Air Center is a “unicorn” because it has about 4,500 acres of land available for use, but much of the land has not been used in a long time and needs environmental and geotechnical studies to clear for development.
“There are very few airports our size, in Chaves County, with that land mass that is available for development,” he said.
He said the plan is to prepare a “megasite” of two parcels totaling 1,800 acres that would be considered a “ready” site.
Wes Reeves, senior media representative for Xcel Energy of Texas and New Mexico, said that a ready site provides site selectors with some of the information and property characteristics that they seek for future development. He added that "ready sites" are not as developed or do not have as many site preparation studies completed as a “certified site.”
Once the phase one environmental studies are completed and the Roswell Air Center parcels qualify as “ready sites,” Xcel will market the property. According to information posted by Xcel, sites are marketed online, at industry events and in brochures. The EDC also markets available properties in various ways.
“We almost exclusively work with economic development corporations in the towns and cities across our service area,” Reeves said.
An online interactive map provided by Xcel shows that Chaves County has three sites already being marketed: a 44-acre certified site on East Earl Cummings Loop near Hobson Road; a 420,000 square-foot ready building at 42 W. Earl Cummings Loop, the former Millennium Transportation Building; and a 145-acre ready site on South Main Street known as the Wetco site.
Espiritu told commissioners that the housing situation in Roswell has improved since the county provided the $25,000 housing incentive money in 2020.
“We had a real problem just a few years ago,” he said. “Housing in that area seems to be coming around and we haven't used those funds. I would feel amiss if I don't come back to you and say, if we can't use those funds, either we want to return them or how can we use them to better serve this region.”
The Economic Development Corp. held a “housing summit” in December 2019 to discuss ways to encourage residential building and to bring potential developers or property buyers to the area, as Espiritu and others were hearing from potential companies being recruited to the area that business managers were worried about having available housing for employees.
Since that time, several projects have started that will add to housing inventory. For example, a developer purchased and renovated a townhouse complex on West Mescalero Road; investors have purchased a large senior living facility on North Kentucky Avenue and are in the process of converting it into apartments; developers have begun site work on The Oaks master planned subdivision expected to have up to 780 single-family homes when built out in the next five to six years; the Spring River Luxury Apartments on North Sycamore Avenue is working on its second phase; a number of new homes are being built near the Roswell Country Club; and a few new homes in a planned subdivision near Jaffa Street and on West McGaffey Street are under construction.
On a separate topic, Espiritu told commissioners that the EDC has applied to become a certified economic development organization with the New Mexico Economic Development Department. If approved at the end of September, the EDC would receive a grant. The state EDD website indicates that certified organizations can receive up to $40,000 annually to cover eligible expenses, with the grant able to be renewed for up to 10 years if organizations are recertified every two years.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
