Lisa Dunlap Photo

Mike Espiritu, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., explains to county commissioners on Thursday during their meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center why he wants $25,000 to make tracts at the Roswell Air Center "ready sites."

The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. will use county funding and grant funds to prepare two tracts at the Roswell Air Center so that they are considered ready for development.

Mike Espiritu, the president of the Economic Development Corp., requested that Chaves County commissioners approve a change to a May 2020 agreement that had allocated $25,000 to the group to provide an incentive for housing development, instead allowing that money to be used as matching funds for the grant.