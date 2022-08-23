Chaves County commissioners officially accepted some state appropriation money during their Thursday meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center.
They also decided once again to waive the $5 minimum late fee on property taxes.
These actions were among the nine matters the group approved unanimously by 5-0 votes, besides the routine agenda items.
The New Mexico Legislature provided the county with several capital outlay awards during the 2022 regular session, including $250,000 to continue the work to replace the historic windows at the Chaves County Courthouse and $50,000 to renovate Area D of the Administrative Center for the Pecos Valley Regional Communication Center.
The window project began in the courthouse several years ago to replace older and, in some cases, leaking windows in the courthouse built in 1911. The county has received other state funding as well. The basement, third floor and dome windows already have been replaced.
County Manager Bill Williams said the county plans to let people buy the historic window frames once they are removed.
“We will have more coming and we will put them up on auction as well once they are available,” he said. “And they will come with a letter of authenticity.”
The regional communication center, the primary emergency dispatch unit for all city and county emergency departments, is expanding its space and moving to a larger area within the Administrative Center.
In another action, County Treasurer Charlotte Andrade requested and received the right to suspend a part of the state property tax code that requires a minimum $5 penalty for delinquent accounts. The county has suspended the penalty since about 2008. It applies to delinquent accounts of $100 or less, which represents only about 1,000 of the county's 40,000 tax accounts.
“Based on the exceptionally high rate of property tax collections, it is felt that a minimum $5 penalty is unnecessary,” Andrade said “The property tax collection in the prior 10 years is 99.98% as of June 30, 2022.”
The commissioners also made the following decisions.
• They approved a lease with the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District for Suite D-1 at 1600 S.E. Main St. The lease is for $1,200 a month from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, with up to three one-year renewal periods.
• They agreed to fund an electrical inspector and code enforcement officer position for the Planning and Zoning Department.
• They voted to designate the Chaves County Administrative Center at 1 St. Mary's Place as the “absent voting precinct and polling place” for the 2022 general election.
• They agreed to approve bids submitted to supply insecticides, herbicides, larvicides and other vector chemicals. The approved bidders were Site One Landscape Supply and Target Specialty Products. The agreements would be for one year with up to three one-year renewals.
• They approved waiving a $1,850 road excavation fee for Berrendo Cooperative Water Users Association so that it can repair water lines.
• They voted to reappoint three members to the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission for one-year terms. The members are Royce “Pancho” Maples, Rita Kane-Doerhofer and Michael Lackey, and they will be part of the citizens' group that makes zoning decisions for county property within 2 miles of the Roswell city limits, as well as provides recommendations to the ETZ Authority about changes to the ETZ ordinance.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.