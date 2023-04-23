The lesser prairie-chicken came back to roost in Chaves County Thursday when county commissioners voted unanimously to approve a notice of intent to sue or enter legal actions to fight the endangered and threatened listings of the bird, with the endangered status in effect in southwestern Texas and eastern New Mexico, including portions of Chaves County.
“We really believe that this is another bad decision by the federal government to list the lesser prairie-chicken,” said County Manager Bill Williams. “Of course, we opposed them in 2014. They removed that listing and went back to the drawing board and moved the goal post.”
Details about how legal action against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service might occur are not known yet, according to Williams and Stan Riggs, a lawyer representing the county. Williams added that the county probably will decide in about month whether to join an existing lawsuit or legal action, although he also noted that the resolution is just notification of the intent.
“We are evaluating that right now,” he said.“There are some lawsuits out there. I know of about four, and we are evaluating those to see which one fits best with our viewpoint.”
The resolution authorizing legal action follows the March 16 decision by commissioners to approve a resolution officially opposing the threatened and endangered listing, which are classifications under the federal Endangered Species Act designed to preserve biological species. Several other New Mexico counties approved similar resolutions.
In a decision that took effect March 27, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided to divide the lesser prairie-chicken into two Distinct Population Segments (DPS). The federal agency has written that the decision came after consultation with many scientists and species experts inside and outside the agency and was based in part in the differences in the ecosystems of the two habitats, the lack of observed movement of birds between the two areas over the past decades, and the distance of about 95 miles between the two regions.
That decision resulted in a “threatened” population in the Northern DPS of southeastern Colorado, western Kansas, western Oklahoma and northwestern Texas, where the most recent five-year average count of birds is about 27,000, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. The “endangered” Southern DPS population is in southwest Texas and eastern New Mexico, where the most recent five-year average population count is about 3,100. At one time, according to the federal agency, the prairie-chicken numbered in the hundreds of thousands, if not the millions, and lived across 115 million acres. The Fish and Wildlife Service said the grouse's habitat has been reduced by about 83% to 90% due primarily to drought; road, structure and energy development; crop fields; and woody vegetation.
According to the resolution authorizing legal action by the county, the endangered listing could adversely affect “tens of thousands of employees in the oil and gas, energy, renewable energy, utility, ranching, dairy and agriculture industries.” An endangered listing prohibits actions that harm a species, including actions to its habitat that could fragment its nesting and feeding areas and result in decreased population size.
However, FWS biologist Clay Nichols told area leaders in a meeting about a month ago that emergency actions are allowed and that certain commercial activities can occur with proper permits and grazing and land use agreements in place. The county resolution states that lesser prairie-chicken conservation programs have cost the energy sector $7.25 billion, while permits issued under the Range Wide Conservation Plan have cost about $742 million.
Williams said the Fish and Wildlife Service decision about a Northern and Southern DPS is based on an “arbitrary line in the middle of nowhere.” “As anyone knows, birds fly,” he said. “If the weather is better, if there is more rain, more crops, more food, better habitat, they are going to fly the 20 miles to the next habitat area. And, of course, the numbers are going to increase, and prairie-chickens are just like quail. When it is dry, you don't see any quail and you don't think you will see another one again. And then when the rains start, you've got quail everywhere.”
Commissioner Richard Taylor said the prairie-chicken issue just “doesn't go away.” He recalled dealing with the issue in 2014. That's when a threatened listing by the Fish and Wildlife Service was overturned following a lawsuit by the Permian Basin Petroleum Association and Chaves, Eddy, Lea and Roosevelt counties. “We dealt with the same problem," he said. "It is still here and the prairie-chicken is still alive.”
T. Calder Ezzell Jr. said, “It seems like we are always talking about the Forest service, prairie-chickens, lizards. There is a war against the West right now. Especially with this Administration, they are trying to use executive orders, handbooks, manuals — anything they can — to amend federal law. And they can't do it. Only Congress can amend a federal law. … It is so frustrating it is not even funny, but I just want everyone to know we will continue to fight the fight.”
One lawsuit against the Fish and Wildlife Service has been filed by the Texas Attorney General's Office, which has been joined by the Attorney General Offices in Oklahoma and Kansas. The Permian Basin Petroleum Association also has filed suit, with the National Cattlemen's Beef Association and four state cattle ranchers' associations plaintiffs as well. The New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association is among those.
