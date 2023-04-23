Jeff Bilberry and Bill Williams

The Chaves County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to allow the county to pursue legal action regarding the endangered status of the lesser prairie chicken. County Manager Bill Williams, right, called the decision to create two populations based an "arbitrary line in the middle of nowhere." Chaves County Commissioner Jeff Bilberry also is seen during the meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The lesser prairie-chicken came back to roost in Chaves County Thursday when county commissioners voted unanimously to approve a notice of intent to sue or enter legal actions to fight the endangered and threatened listings of the bird, with the endangered status in effect in southwestern Texas and eastern New Mexico, including portions of Chaves County.

“We really believe that this is another bad decision by the federal government to list the lesser prairie-chicken,” said County Manager Bill Williams. “Of course, we opposed them in 2014. They removed that listing and went back to the drawing board and moved the goal post.”