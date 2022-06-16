Discarding a provisional ballot from the June 7 primary election had no effect on the results, which were unanimously approved Monday as the Chaves County Board of Commissioners had a special meeting to canvass the votes.
The vote confirmed the results, including the only local contested race, which was for the Republican nomination for the Division 2 Chaves County magistrate judge. That race was won by longtime Chaves County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Mason, who has no opponent in the general election.
Mason received 3,101 votes, or 73% of the 4,251 votes cast in the race. His opponent, Nicole Rogers, city of Roswell Animal Services supervisor, received 1,150 votes, or 27%.
Overall in the primary election, 7,234 ballots were issued and all but two were counted, Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller reported to the board members. Voter turnout was at 27%.
One absentee ballot and one provisional ballot issued on Election Day were rejected, Fuller said.
The primary was the first in New Mexico to allow same-day voter registration, and Fuller said it went smoothly, although one employee was kept busy the entire day processing voter registrations, she said.
“We definitely need more staff available. Here at the clerk’s office, we had so many people doing the same-day registration that we realized we need another iPad and another person just for that,” she said.
There were 296 total same-day registrations, with 157 of those updating an address and seven updating a name, she said.
A number of people who were registered as Decline to State also chose a party when they voted.
“If you remember, New Mexico holds closed primaries, so you have to be registered with one of the major parties, Republican, Democrat or Libertarian,” to vote, Fuller said. “This time around, if you were not registered as one of those parties, you were allowed to update to one of the major parties.”
A total of 104 people changed from DTS to a major party — 77 as Republicans, 19 as Democrats and eight as Libertarian, she said.
There were 28 new voter registrations, with 25 of them registering as Republican, one as Democrat and two as Libertarian.
Fuller said she did not anticipate November’s general election will see as many same-day registrations since party affiliation is not required.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Oct. 11.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.