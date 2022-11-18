20221118-PollWorkers.jpg

County election staff and poll workers are honored at the Chaves County Administrative Center on Thursday, the same day Chaves County commissioners certified general election results. The day was proclaimed Election Workers Day.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Chaves County commissioners have certified the county general election results, with no significant changes reported since election night results were announced Nov. 8.

The five commissioners voted unanimously to accept the results during their Thursday meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center.