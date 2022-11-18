Chaves County commissioners have certified the county general election results, with no significant changes reported since election night results were announced Nov. 8.
The five commissioners voted unanimously to accept the results during their Thursday meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center.
The State Canvassing Board will meet Nov. 29 to canvass multi-county or multijurisdictional races and have by statute 31 days from the election to certify those results.
“Overall, we had total ballots cast of 16,379 ballots and a 46% turnout,” said Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller.
She added that 7,299 voters participated on Nov. 8 election day and that 7,944 people voted early and 1,117 voted by absentee ballot.
Fourteen overseas military ballots were received and tabulated, and five provisional ballots were counted. Six provisional ballots were filled out, Fuller said, but one done on election day could not be counted because the envelope was not signed as required.
Of county voters, 10,636 were Republicans, 3,897 were Democrats, 110 were Libertarians and 1,735 were registered with other parties.
Fuller and absentee board poll worker Carrie Hollifield also talked about the effort that went into counting write-in ballots.
A Roswell man, Larry Marker, an oil businessman who ran as an Independent, was one of three write-in candidates in the state and the only one to get votes in the county.
He received 1,346 votes from Chaves County voters in his bid for the statewide office of Commissioner of Public Lands. He got 3,645 votes throughout the state, according to the Secretary of State's office. Incumbent Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard was reelected with 379,511 votes, 55% of the votes cast in that race.
As nationally a debate over returning to hand-counting is occurring, Fuller said that counting write-in votes is a “very tedious and time-consuming” process that required the county to hire three additional paid poll workers, with all people involved in the process working a total of 96 hours. They also had to sign 792 papers regarding the write-in counts.
The New Mexico Secretary of State's office funds the election, but the county pays upfront and then seeks reimbursement, Fuller said.
“Before the election, I made public statements that we would check every ballot in Chaves County to make sure that all write-in votes were counted properly and to ensure that every vote would be counted,” Fuller said. “And I stand before you today with confidence that that occurred.”
She said that the highest number of ballots with write-in votes ever found in county voting machines during the entire election period from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8 was 123, well below the estimated 250 ballots that write-in bins in Dominion tabulators are said to be able to hold.
Some of Marker's supporters urged the county before voting began not to use voting tabulators, in part over concerns that the write-in bins could overflow, possibly causing some ballots with write-in votes to go uncounted. Marker also filed legal actions about the issue, but neither the state Supreme Court nor a federal court granted his requests for an injunction prohibiting the use of the machines.
After the commissioners' vote and during the public comment period, two people expressed their continued distrust of the tabulators and criticized commissioners for not taking action about the machines.
One person said that a county audit of 2020 ballots had shown that one vote was miscounted. The speaker said that this year's low turnout reflected voter distrust.
Fuller explained after the meeting that the county reported the vote miscount to the state and the state felt one vote was not significant enough to warrant any action. Fuller also said the person who spoke was among those who did their own audit of about 20,000 county votes from the 2020 general election and never spoke to her of finding any other errors.
Another speaker said she was aware of a discrepancy between one county's write-in tallies reported by news media that did not match up with tallies given by the Secretary of State. She also said that three people in Sierra County told her that they had voted for Marker, but that the county shows no write-in votes.
Prior to those remarks, poll worker Hollifield had given her perspective on why some write-in ballots are not counted.
“In one particular polling location, we had 159 write-in ballots to be tabulated. Of those, 20% did not write the name down — filled in the bubble and that was it. That was worthless,” she said.
Hollifield said that ballots with the correct name written in were counted, even if the bubbles were not filled in. But wrong names filled in also could not be counted, she said.
Chaves County Board of Commissioners Chair Will Cavin said he doesn't know if the voting machines are malfunctioning, but that he agrees that some states have problems with their election codes that can cause problems or voter distrust.
“I wonder in my mind really how many people came from Texas and Arizona or Colorado and voted in our election here in the state of New Mexico,” he said. “Conspiracy theorist or whatever you want to call it — but if you can register to vote on the same day as the election, that to me is a real problem.”
He said he would prefer to see the election code changed to require registration 30 days before the election and to require voters to present identification. He also said that mail-in or drop-off boxes can be problematic, but that election code issues have to be dealt with separately from canvassing.
“When it is time for us to canvass an election and to certify our election, when our amazing county clerk and her staff that have done such an amazing job for Chaves County, then that is our job to certify that vote.”
During early voting, 219 same-day registrations occurred. Fuller said that 350 same-day registrations had occurred on election day, but she also explained that the “vast majority” were not new voters but changes of addresses, adding “which is important so that they vote in the right district.”
