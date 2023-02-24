Chaves County will continue to collect a 0.125% gross receipts tax following a 5-0 vote Thursday morning by county commissioners to approve an ordinance to that effect.

“By proposing this ordinance, there will be no raise in taxes,” CFO Anabel Barraza said about Ordinance O-112 to take effect July 1. “It will remain the same percentages for the county's respective percentages for GRT (gross receipts taxes).”