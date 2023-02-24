Chaves County will continue to collect a 0.125% gross receipts tax following a 5-0 vote Thursday morning by county commissioners to approve an ordinance to that effect.
“By proposing this ordinance, there will be no raise in taxes,” CFO Anabel Barraza said about Ordinance O-112 to take effect July 1. “It will remain the same percentages for the county's respective percentages for GRT (gross receipts taxes).”
The county's GRT rate is now 6.3958%, with the state requiring a minimum of 5%. Most of the tax revenues collected in the county are distributed to the state, municipalities or other taxing entities within the county. The county keeps less than 1% of the collected amounts, Barraza said at an earlier meeting.
The new ordinance approved during the Board of Commissioners meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center replaces Ordinance O-90 enacted in December 2014 that first authorized the one-eighth of one percent sales tax. That law put a sunset date of June 30 on the tax.
The new tax will be paid by businesses for the sale of most products and services in the county or online, although a few exceptions exist. Most businesses pass taxes onto customers. Although the commissioners' vote followed a public hearing, no one from the public spoke for or against the tax.
The tax provides about $1.9 million a year in revenues to the county, with all GRT taxes collected contributing about $15.7 million a year in revenues, or about 38% of the county's general operating revenues.
“It is a recurring revenue that helps our operational expenses,” Barazza said after the meeting.
Unlike the earlier ordinance, the new one does not have an expiration date for the tax.
“The state had made the sunset dates for the Hold Harmless (taxes),” she said. “Those were allowed by the state at the time.”
The original tax was called the “Hold Harmless” tax because it allowed counties to recover revenues no longer provided by state distributions that were made to counties after a state law went into effect prohibiting sales taxes on groceries and certain medical-related items and expenses.
County commissioners also heard about the fiscal year 2022 audit from a representative of the independent auditing firm, Jaramillo Accounting Group based out of Albuquerque. The company did its audit from July to November 2022 for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, and a required to give a formal report to the governing body each year.
“We have no findings in the financial statements this year,” said Scott Eliason, a firm partner. He also said that a finding for the prior fiscal year had been resolved.
That finding related to deficiencies in Sheriff's Office procedures regarding time sheets and use of vehicles that allegedly resulted in a former deputy claiming to be working and using a vehicle for official purposes on several occasions in 2020 when the county reportedly determined later that he had not been on duty. The criminal case involving the former employee is set for a March bench trial in the Eddy County division of the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court.
Eliason explained that the audit is not intended to investigate fraud but looks at processes and policies to ensure that they meet national and government standards. It also examines a sampling of financial transactions to ensure that no abnormalities or concerns arise.
The commissioners also unanimously approved several other items. Those included a lease with the state Administrative Offices of the Court regarding magistrate court space at the Chaves County Courthouse and amendments to the Chaves County Zoning Ordinance. The zoning changes were voted on following a public hearing in which no one from the public commented.
Commissioners also appointed Drew Garnett of Dexter and Matt Ingalls and Sean Benedict of Roswell as freeholders to provide recommendations about 21 road applications. This year, applicants are asking for the county to adopt roads, maintain roads or close roads to the public. The freeholders' report are due to commissioners by March 16. A hearing to receive public comments is scheduled for April 20, with the commissioners then visiting all the roads and making decisions by May 18.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.