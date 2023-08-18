Commissioners lend support to referendum

Cathy Crossley and Tracy DeLaRosa, both of Roswell, stand outside the Chaves County Administrative Center on Thursday morning collecting signatures on a referendum petition. The commissioners approved a resolution in support of the referendum.

 Terri Harber Photo

Several local proponents of a referendum attended Thursday’s meeting of the Chaves County Commissioners.

Before the meeting, the Chaves County members of Better Together New Mexico were outside of the county building asking people who walked by to sign petitions seeking to invalidate several pieces of legislation approved during the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session. The petitioning also seeks to cause a referendum election on several of the bills approved by state elected officials this past winter.