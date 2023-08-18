Commissioners lend support to referendum

Several local proponents of a referendum attended Thursday’s meeting of the Chaves County Commissioners.
Before the meeting, the Chaves County members of Better Together New Mexico were outside of the county building asking people who walked by to sign petitions seeking to invalidate several pieces of legislation approved during the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session. The petitioning also seeks to cause a referendum election on several of the bills approved by state elected officials this past winter.
County commissioners joined that cause by unanimously approving a resolution supporting the Referendum Project, which is a political effort to put certain state legislative actions to a referendum vote — if the petitioning meets legal requirements.
Six bills approved by state legislators are being targeted by this petition drive. All six have been signed into law by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, according to BillTrack50.com.
These are brief descriptions of each using information provided by the NM Political Report:
House Bills: HB 4 added protection to voter rights, such as automatic voter registration, returned voting rights to formerly incarcerated felons and created voting rights provision for Native Americans; HB 7 shielded access to health care for those with reproductive and gender affirmation needs; and HB 207 added gender identity to the New Mexico’s Human Rights Act.
Senate Bills: SB 13 protects medical providers who provide abortion health care and their patients from civil or criminal legal liability, SB 180 modified the state’s election code; and SB 397 provided language in the state code for school-based health centers.
“People do have a voice if they aren’t satisfied,” said Commissioner Richard Taylor during the elected officials’ comment period.
The New Mexico Secretary of State has declared the petition effort invalid because the bills being challenged aren’t eligible for a referendum because these bills provide “for the preservation of the public peace, health or safety,” the New Mexico Constitution, Article IV, states about the vesting of legislative power.
Recommendation to the governor: The commissioners have nominated Rep. Larry Scott, Dist. 62, to fill the New Mexico State Senate seat vacated by Gay Kernan. Their vote was unanimous.
Scott spoke to commissioners last month about his interest in filling the position. State Rep. Candy Ezzell, Dist. 58, also spoke in favor of Scott being nominated by the commissioners in July. Her husband is Chaves County Commissioner T. Calder Ezzell, Jr.
Scott was first elected to the state house in 2014.
On Thursday, Steve McCutcheon, a former Eddy County Commissioner, asked Chaves County Commissioners to nominate him for Kernan’s seat but their votes went to Scott.
Lea County Commissioners also voted to nominate Scott to Kernan's Senate seat. McCutcheon has been nominated by Eddy County Commissioners, according to reports by news sources in those locations.
Each county will send its own nomination to the governor.
The Senate seat will represent constituents from Lea, Eddy and Chaves counties.