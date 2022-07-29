Chaves County officials have decided on their top 10 infrastructure funding priorities for 2024-2028, with a regional mental health facility and some repairs around the Chaves County Administrative Center new to the list.
The Chaves County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve an amended list of the top priorities during the group's regular monthly meeting on Thursday morning.
Local governments are required to prepare Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plans each year to submit to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration to indicate all the major projects they probably will seek public funding for during the next five years.
This year's list is due to the state in August, said Georgianna Hunt, project specialist for the county Community Development office.
While the county and its departments as well as all the nonprofits that work with the county as a fiscal agent use the process of identifying the hundreds of projects needed as a long-term planning tool, Hunt said that each year the commissioners also vote at a public meeting on the top 10 priorities most likely to be presented to state legislators for funding or to be part of federal grant requests.
This year's top priorities are mostly continuing projects for the county. A new one is No. 9, a request for funding of a regional mental health facility, estimated at this point to cost $10.05 million and to be funded over several years.
County Manager Bill Williams told commissioners that initial discussions have been held, but the project is in the concept phase.
“We have been in talks with other counties,” he said. “We just haven't determined the direction to go. I think people have it on the table as something we probably need to do. So, if there is funding available, whether it is just for planning or working with other counties, I think that would be good.”
Two other new ones are No. 5, a request for $280,000 to repair parking lots at the St. Mary's Place complex that houses the Administrative Center and other buildings, and No. 7, a $125,000 funding plan to repair or replace concrete around the Administrative Center.
Williams also had the list amended during the meeting to remove a reroofing project for the Chaves County Administrative Center and a Chaves County Courthouse security project. He told commissioners that the roofing project already was completed and the security upgrades are almost done.
The other eight priorities, in order, are funding for the Chaves County Public Health Building, a $3.5 million project that already has received $75,000 in state or architectural design; a $1 million reconstruction of a bridge on West Brasher Road, which already has received $500,000 in a capital outlay award; an additional $150,000 for an ongoing project to renovate a larger area in the Chaves County Administrative Center for the Pecos Valley Regional Communication Center, the emergency dispatch center for the county and city; $800,000 more to complete another phase of replacing the historic windows in the Chaves County Courthouse on North Main Street; funding to repair East Pine Lodge Road, a $1.1 million project that would need about $600,000 in 2024; $836,000 for the county portion of an ongoing project to realign and upgrade the Hobson Road and U.S. 285 intersection, which is expected to receive money from the New Mexico Department of Transportation and the city of Roswell as well; and another $5 million request for infrastructure and site utility projects at the Roswell Air Center, with the county and the city each having received $5 million in state capital outlay awards for the Air Center in recent years.
The entire 2024-28 list contains hundreds of projects identified as needed by departments, eight volunteer fire agencies and nonprofits such as Senior Olympics, the Chaves County JOY Centers and the Southeast New Mexico Veterans Transportation Network.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.