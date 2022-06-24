Chaves County has made a correction to its 2022 primary election results that has not altered the outcome of any local political race.
Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller explained to Chaves County commissioners Thursday that a provisional ballot that had been issued on Primary Election Day, June 7, originally was not counted but should have been.
She explained that confusion sometimes ensues due to how the state voter registration system lists addresses, sometimes showing the same address as being in different precincts.
In this case, the addresses are related to recreational vehicle spots at Bottomless Lakes State Park.
Fuller said a voter was issued a ballot for precinct 45 and also given a provisional ballot for precinct 73, since the Bottomless Lakes Road address was listed on the state system as being in two different precincts.
When the local election results were canvassed by commissioners originally on June 13, the decision was made to reject the provisional ballot on the belief that precinct 45 was the correct one.
But Fuller said Thursday that further research by county staff has indicated that precinct 73 was in fact the appropriate precinct.
Commissioners voting unanimously, 4-0, to approve the revision to the county election results.
Fuller said her office is working with the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office with the intent of resolving such problems before the November general election.
