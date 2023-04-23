This year's public road hearing held by the Chaves County Board of Commissioners Thursday was a low-key event with only one objection to applications that have been filed, unlike some years when standing-room-only crowds argued about possible road closures.
County commissioners are now scheduled for a Monday tour of all 16 roads still under consideration. Three citizen freeholders already viewed all 21 roads, deciding to reject five road cloture, or vacation, requests. The rejected applications will not be voted on by the commissioners, and commissioners are not expected to view those roads.
Since a quorum of the board will participate in the county tour, the public can participate as well. The group will start at 8 a.m. at the Chaves County Administrative Center at 1 St. Mary's St. Members of the public must arrange for their own transportation.
Although commissioners could make decisions after the tour, Chaves County Public Services Director Mac Rogers said the expectation is that they will vote by resolution during their scheduled May 18 meeting.
Two requests have come from county residents to have the county adopt portions of Poppy Road, one section for a portion of the road north of Bright Sky and the other for a portion of the road south of Bright Sky.
Six applications are from residents asking the county to start maintaining portions of roads, with property owners who belong to the Buena Vida Improvement Association making three of the requests. The applications include portions of Chestnut Avenue, Bitter Lakes Road, Palacio Drive, Via Verde Drive, Loma Linda Drive and Navajo Road.
Eight road closure requests still under consideration have come from residents and the Chaves County Road Department. They are for portions of Walnut Draw Road, Phoenix Road, Cedar Avenue, Avenue B, 38th Street, 39th Street, Paiute Road and Spruce Avenue.
The road request made by a county resident that would close 2,766 feet of Phoenix Road from No Name Road to Southeast Main Street was the only one to have an objection during the hearing. Although no one at the meeting or online spoke in favor of cloture, Chaves County CFO Anabel Barraza said, “I am against this vacation. I understand there is a lot of dumping out there, but that is really just going to shift it to another place. And I do use Phoenix Road every day.” The freeholders unanimously approved closure, however.
The five road cloture requests rejected by freeholders all came from the Chaves County Road Department and involved portions of Marley Road, Shoshoni Road, Otto Road, Brasher Road and Felix Ranch Road.
Also during the Thursday meeting, commissioners issued proclamations declaring May as “Motorcycle Awareness Month” and recognizing April 24-29 as “Character Counts! Week in Chaves County.” They also heard a presentation by a federal lobbyist who represents Western states and counties, including Chaves County.
Besides voting on routine matters, commissioners also unanimously approved nine agreements and resolutions and an Request for Proposals award. As reported separately, one resolution authorizes legal action regarding endangered and threatened listings for the lesser prairie-chicken.
The other votes approved an agreement to accept $750,000 from the Community Block Development Grant program of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department for the design and construction of a new public health building, with County Manager Bill Williams saying that the actual contract and funding is expected later; an agreement with Apollo MedFlight to provide emergency air medical care for indigent county residents, with maximum compensation of $5,000 per instance; and the selection of Insight Investment, based in New York, to provide investment management services for the county. According to county documents, Insight Investment was chosen from among nine bidders that responded to a Request for Proposals, and an agreement between the company and county is expected to be presented to commissioners in May.
