Character Counts proclamation

Chaves County commissioners presided over a road hearing and made many other decisions during their Thursday meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center. They also issued proclamations for "Motorcycle Awareness Month" and "Character Counts! Week in Chaves County," which is this coming week. Executive Director Tim Fuller accepts the proclamation from commissioners Michael Perry, Richard Taylor, Dara Dana, T. Calder Ezzell Jr. and Jeff Bilberry.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

This year's public road hearing held by the Chaves County Board of Commissioners Thursday was a low-key event with only one objection to applications that have been filed, unlike some years when standing-room-only crowds argued about possible road closures.

County commissioners are now scheduled for a Monday tour of all 16 roads still under consideration. Three citizen freeholders already viewed all 21 roads, deciding to reject five road cloture, or vacation, requests. The rejected applications will not be voted on by the commissioners, and commissioners are not expected to view those roads.