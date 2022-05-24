The Chaves County Board of Commissioners plans to approve its interim fiscal 2022-23 budget and to consider condemning nine properties when it meets on Thursday.
The commissioners also are scheduled to hold public hearings on three items and to consider many other action items during their regular monthly meeting to be held at 9 a.m. in the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place. The meeting also is expected to be livestreamed at facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
The interim 2022-23 budget, first discussed publicly during a May 12 workshop, is due to the state Department of Finance and Administration by June 1.
The general budget has $30.47 million in revenues and $30.54 million in expenditures, both decreases from the prior fiscal year. The entire budget — which includes grant money, federal payments and other items that are not part of normal operating revenues or costs — has balanced revenues and expenses of $59.93 million, with $2.83 million in reserves.
The three public hearings, where public comment is sought before the commissioners’ votes, involve a permit for a possible solar project at 334 Tumbleweed Road in Dexter and two zoning changes for J&H Services Inc. as it seeks to move its asphalt and rock mining and crushing operation from leased land at 73 E. Chickasaw Road to land it has purchased across the road. The Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission gave initial approval to the three cases on May 3.
The county Planning and Zoning Department is also asking the commissioners to approve a resolution authorizing the condemnation of nine properties and structures, indicating that staff think the county must take action that would allow cleanup as it is in the “best interest of the community’s health, safety and welfare.”
According to the county agenda, some properties are abandoned and some allegedly have been a “menace” to neighbors because of debris, waste and trash. The county documents also indicate that notifications of violations were sent. Property owners would have 10 days after the resolution is passed and official notification is given to respond to the action, should the commissioners decide to allow the condemnations.
Details of the properties to be considered for condemnation can be found in the agenda documents for the meeting at https://chavescounty.gov/agendacenter.
Another item on the agenda is for commissioners to make final decisions regarding seven road applications. Three citizen freeholders have given their recommendations to approve all applications, and commissioners have held a public hearing to allow people to give their opinions and then visited each road subject to the applications.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.