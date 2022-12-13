Chaves County commissioners are scheduled to hear from an engineering company during their regular monthly meeting on Thursday about high-speed internet needs in the county that could be addressed using some of the coronavirus relief funding the county has received.
“We hired Finley Engineering, a national firm, to find out where our strengths are in terms of internet service and where our weaknesses are so we can use the funding in the best way possible to meet those needs,” said County Manager Bill Williams.
Finley Engineering is expected to present its final report to commissioners Thursday, Williams said. He said representatives with some area internet firms also are expected to be at the meeting to provide additional information.
Williams added that, once the county decides how best to use the funding, it expects to issue a Request for Proposals for internet providers able to provide new connections or upgrades to county residents.
The county received $12.5 million from the Local Governments Fiscal Recovery Funds program, included in the American Rescue Plan Act federal relief package signed into law in March 2021. Commissioners voted in July to accept the funding formally. The first half of the money arrived in June 2021 and the second half this June.
The county will use some of the funding for its own operations to cover pandemic-related expenses or revenue losses. Williams said that the county won't know until receiving Finley Engineering's report how much it will commit to the broadband project.
The county agenda includes a couple of other presentations and 11 action items, besides routine matters. The action items include approving agreements to accept two previously awarded state funding awards. A $75,000 appropriation would be used to continue design work for a new public health building, while a $95,000 award will be used to renovate Suite D of St. Mary's Complex at 1600 S.E. Main St., an office building near the Chaves County Administrative Center.
Suite D is occupied by Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District/Council of Governments, and Williams said that it needs upgrades for its work with counties and municipalities in the region, which includes hosting some meetings.
As previously reported, the new public health building at the corner of South Garden Avenue and East Hobbs Street will provide a new structure for state and county health programs, which now operates at 200 E. Chisum St. The entire project for the new building is estimated to cost about $4.8 million.
Commissioners also will consider supporting the 2023 state legislative proposals suggested by New Mexico Counties. The group representing all 33 counties is advocating for three appropriation requests through the state general budget, as well as five pieces of new legislation or amendments to current laws, some of which would entail their own funding requirements.
The county meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place, with an Indigent Hospital Health Care meeting starting at 8:30 a.m. The commissioners' meeting also will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.