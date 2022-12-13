20221213-BillWilliams.jpg

Chaves County Manager Bill Williams, seen at the Chaves County Administrative Center during a May budget workshop.

 Daily Record File Photo

Chaves County commissioners are scheduled to hear from an engineering company during their regular monthly meeting on Thursday about high-speed internet needs in the county that could be addressed using some of the coronavirus relief funding the county has received.

“We hired Finley Engineering, a national firm, to find out where our strengths are in terms of internet service and where our weaknesses are so we can use the funding in the best way possible to meet those needs,” said County Manager Bill Williams.