Chaves County commissioners are expected to consider accepting more than $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds during a Thursday morning meeting.
The county was allocated $12.55 million in coronavirus relief funding through ARPA, which was signed into law in March 2021. The county received the first half of the payment from the U.S. Treasury Department in June 2021.
County documents indicate that a resolution will be presented to the five county commissioners during their regular monthly meeting for formal acceptance of the second half of funding, received this June.
Chaves County Chief Financial Officer Anabel Barraza said the county has allocated about $1.2 million of the 2021 funds for lost revenues but is still determining how to use the remaining funds, as the county keeps up with Treasury Department guidance. She said the funds must be obligated for a specific purpose by December 2024 and expended by December 2026.
According to the Treasury Department website, besides replacing lost revenues, governments can use the funds to reimburse any public health measures related to the coronavirus, help small businesses or industries impacted by the pandemic, compensate essential employees required to work in higher-risk situations or for water-related or broadband infrastructure projects.
APRA provided $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments divided into 2021 and 2022 payments. The state of New Mexico received $1.75 billion. Amounts provided to local municipalities were $11.76 million for Roswell, $151,307 each for Dexter and Hagerman, and $50,436 for Lake Arthur.
The agenda includes 12 other action items, in addition to routine items. Among those are approval of the 2022-23 final budget, adopting a five-year infrastructure capital improvement plan and considering whether to end an agreement regarding industrial revenue bonds for an agricultural feed company in Roswell that has been purchased by another company.
The Thursday meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. The meeting also will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.