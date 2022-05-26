The Roswell City Council will have a scaled down plan to consider for the design of the city park on South Virginia Avenue but will still have to find an additional $205,000 to make it happen.
The council’s Infrastructure Committee voted 4-0 Tuesday to recommend that action after discussing the plans for the park for more than half an hour.
The park, at 2301 S. Virginia Ave., the former site of Chisum Elementary School, was officially designated a city park almost a year ago. The city took possession of the property after the school was closed and torn down in 2007.
In 2021, the city received a legislative appropriation of $400,000 for the park. In October, the city purchased playground equipment for $59,148, leaving a little less than $341,000 of the legislative funds.
A recent estimate of the work that would be needed to fully develop the park put the total cost at $810,307.
The biggest expenses of the full design include excavation of the site at $182,100, an irrigation system at $130,000 and a concrete recreation trail at $97,900.
The full design includes amenities area residents said they would like to see in the park during a public input meeting in August such as lighting, a playground, basketball court and a covered shelter.
The scaled-down estimate proposed by the city’s engineering staff would not include the recreation trail, basketball court, shelter, an asphalt parking lot, 21 new trees and 64 new shrubs. That plan would cost about $545,000.
“This park has to be functional from day one with whatever we put into it. It doesn’t have to have all the bells and whistles right away that the public was asking for, but it has to be usable,” City Manager Joe Neeb said.
The excavation process would include removing about 8 inches of the topsoil, which still might contain debris from the torn-down school, and replacing it with fresh soil to seed grass.
Councilor Angela Moore said she was concerned about the lack of trees in the downsized plan.
“What’s a park with no trees?” she said.
Neeb told committee members it is hoped trees and the rest of the planned amenities could be included through donations from the community.
“We’re not going to use the word ‘eliminate,’ we’re actually using the word ‘postponed,’” Neeb said of the other features.
Memorial trees and benches with plaques are one possible avenue to fund the other amenities, Neeb said.
Jim Burress, director of special services, also said the Parks Department will be planting trees from the city’s tree farm once its tree spade has had some maintenance performed.
“I got trees to plant. If I’ve got water and dirt and I get my tree spade back, we’re going to be planting more trees in the parks anyhow,” he said.
The scaled-down plan would include the irrigation system, which would include a drip system for future tree placement. Locations of sprinkler heads would be indicated with GPS markings to take into account landscaping and features that might be added at a later time, City Engineer Louis Najar said.
Councilor Barry Foster, who is not a member of the committee but attended the meeting, asked about the excavation and irrigation system being done by city staff rather than bidding that work to a contractor.
“The challenge I have when we’re doing work in-house means that we are no longer doing work that we were scheduled to do,” Neeb said.
Foster, who has championed the development of the park in his ward for about seven years, said he was frustrated the city has sat on the project since the city bought the property 15 years ago.
Moore also said she was concerned the project might not be completed because the city has had a history of not completing projects.
“We say we’re going to do something and get back to it, and then we never do. I just want us to get to it if we’re going to get to it,” she said.
The General Services Committee was to also consider voting on its recommendation for the park at its meeting Wednesday afternoon. The full city council will consider action on the park plans at its June 9 meeting.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.