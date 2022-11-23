Discussion about modifying the city's process of demolishing unsafe structures began Monday during the meeting of the Public Safety Committee.
During the Nov. 10 Roswell City Council meeting, several councilors said they would be interested in seeing fewer demolitions, especially of structures that could be rehabilitated, and more development on lots from where such structures are removed.
Not hampering the city's ability to remove structures that need to come down because of fire, dilapidation or nuisance is another consideration. Leaving these homes and buildings boarded up lessens their value and is at great expense to the city, city staff explained.
Saving some of the structures would also reduce the amount of tipping fees lost on demolitions. The city doesn't charge tipping fees for dropping off this type of debris at the landfill and this cost has totaled $2 million over three years, according to City Attorney Hessel Yntema.
“We don't want to tear down a house that could be of use to another family,” Yntema explained.
He suggested to committee members that legal details be handled early in the process, something not being done now. “Front-loading all the legal proceedings should allow us to prevent unnecessary demolitions,” Yntema also said.
This would allow the city to identify who owns abandoned properties, then find out whether those parties want to keep them. If newly discovered owners decide not to assume ownership, they can turn the properties over to the city or sell to another party and, in turn, save some of these structures from demolition, he explained.
The periods in which many unsafe structures are left standing would also be shortened, thus eliminating the availability of these structures to squatters and as sites of illegal activity.
When the city can't identify who has the right to a structure left abandoned because the owner died, the city could use an “In Rem” court procedure to answer that legal question, Yntema said.
This is a way for the city to claim the title should title be otherwise undeterminable. The city would seek assignment of ownership by considering the property itself as the defendant and suing in court.
How the city would handle the specialized legal work involved wasn't discussed during this committee meeting.
Also suggested during the Nov. 10 council meeting was whether the city could compile and provide a list of contractors who could help with repairs and maintenance.
Todd Verciglio, the city's real property manager, said Monday that the list of potential contractors should also be digital, accessible using a QR code and include text that protects the city from liability should one of the contractors do something they shouldn't, whether to one of these structures or to an owner. "We need to vett these folks," Verciglio added.
The subject of demolition will be further explored, perhaps in an upcoming workshop, said Committee Chair Juliana Halvorson.
