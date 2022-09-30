Members of Roswell's General Services Committee decided Wednesday to hold off on recommending to city councilors a new list of admission prices and fees for use of facilities and equipment when renting space at the Spring River Zoo.
How to set up one or more periods of free admission for residents is still being worked out. Zoo staff proposed allowing residents to visit for free in December and January, which would allow families to visit on weekdays during the winter break at many local schools.
It was suggested by Zoo Director John Wright that free tickets be included in utility bills to ensure residents knew the program existed.
Among suggestions discussed was to have those free days (62 days total in the staff report to the committee) coincide with both winter and spring school breaks. Making sure other attractions, such as the carousel, would be available during such free admission days was also noted.
Councilors Juan Oropesa and Angela Moore, who are General Services Committee members, both said they want to make the zoo easily accessible to all residents.
Oropesa, who also is the committee chairman, said he was concerned that this proposal — as well as the number of people unable to keep current with their utility bills — didn't take into account that Roswell is “a very poor community.”
“We are making the city a business,” he also said. “That's not our function.”
The free admission days should be based on when people can go, not when it would least effect the financial bottom line, Oropesa also said.
The cost of annual zoo memberships would be lowered across all current classifications, including individual, family of up to 10 members as well as seniors, who are allowed to visit for free on Fridays — if they are residents — and other current free days.
And the group rate of 10 people or more would be $3 per person and applied only to residents.
The staff report to the committee also noted that seniors, classified as people age 60 and older, would be able to participate in the additional free days proposed for all residents, which would allow them to visit the zoo for up to 127 days for no cost.
Ride fees will remain the same for the train and carousel. The train is in need of 1,300 linear feet of replacement track and can't be safely operated at this point, said Wright.
The lists of rental and education fees are also being revised, though animal encounters and indoor electrical use are among fees that will remain the same.
Guests seeking party room rentals with more than 40 guests would be asked to call for a specific rate, according to the staff proposal.
The matter will be voted on during an upcoming meeting after Councilor Juliana Halvorson, also a committee member, works with Wright to make changes that focus on providing residents with low or no fees whenever possible while ensuring there is adequate funding to operate the zoo.
No date and time for committee members to revisit a revised fee list was scheduled Wednesday.
Other zoo-related issues on the agenda pertain to upgrades of electrical service to the area where a temporary building entrance would stand. People now enter the zoo and can buy merchandise at a tent located next to the parking lot accessible from East College Boulevard.
The committee members approved the proposal to seek a cost estimate to complete those utility upgrades. The building would also provide office space for staff there. That expense has been budgeted, according to Wright.
Long-term plans for the location include the future Leprino Foods agriculture exhibit and a permanent entrance and gift shop.
Work to address leaks in the roof of the Roswell Public Library has been forwarded by General Services to the city's Finance Committee. Library Director Enid Costley said leaks have been occurring for at least five years.
Cost for the repair and maintenance would be approximately $80,800.
Money from the state to pay for new exercise equipment at the Adult Center is expected to be available in about two weeks, according to Collette Hall, the city's recreation department director.
Cost for the 17 pieces of equipment would total nearly $50,000.
Hall announced the news Wednesday during the meeting. She said Thursday the equipment was ordered Thursday morning, that it should arrive in about eight weeks and that some additional time would be needed to get the equipment set-up.
The plan is to have it ready in December, Hall added.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
