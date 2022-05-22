Members of the Roswell City Council Finance Committee debated whether or not to include the funding for five additional police officers in the fiscal year 2023 budget, with one city councilor calling the move political smoke and mirrors.
The Finance Committee has met in five special meetings over the last two weeks, going over the city budget prepared by staff. The committee met Friday afternoon at City Hall to vote on its recommendation for the preliminary budget.
The full council will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Roswell Convention Center for a workshop on the budget, then will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday for a vote. The budget must be approved and sent to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration by May 31.
The committee — consisting of Chairman Robert Corn, Vice Chair Edward Heldenbrand and Barry Foster and Jason Perry — voted unanimously to recommend approval of the preliminary budget after making changes. Also attending the meeting were councilors Juan Oropesa, Jeanine Corn-Best and Cristina Arnold. Councilor Juliana Halvorson attended virtually.
One of the proposed changes from the committee’s series of special meetings was to add $285,070 to the Roswell Police Department’s payroll to allow for five additional recruits. Councilor Barry Foster said he believed adding that funding is just about politics.
Currently, the department has capacity for 94 officers but is seven officers short of that, city staff said. Foster said with RPD at less than 100% staffing, he believed adding the funding was merely a move to satisfy campaign promises.
“It’s not created five more positions. It hasn’t hired five more people. Realistically, I do not see them being hired in the next 12 months,” he said. “What I’m saying it’s doing is it’s fulfilling political promises, and it’s all smoke and mirrors, and I don’t sit around and do things like that.”
Foster said the city council has had a standing agreement with RPD that when it has 94 officers in its ranks, the council would immediately approve funding for an additional five officers in a special meeting.
City Manager Joe Neeb said the city’s goal is to have 120 officers and it is working toward that in steps.
Foster said he would rather see the funds not encumbered to RPD’s payroll because the money would not be used until after the seven currently open positions are filled. He said he would rather have the funds available for other needs, such as equipment for officers.
Perry, who has two sons who are RPD officers, said the total cost of adding the positions would actually be more than half a million dollars when the necessary equipment for each is included.
Corn-Best said she agreed that the move is political and suggested using the $285,070 toward equipment or improvements to the department’s building at 128 W. Second Street.
Halvorson and Oropesa said they were in favor of using the funding for new officers, even if recruiting enough officers takes time before it’s used.
Corn said adding the funding sends a message of support from the council to the RPD.
“I want them to understand that we’d like to put more boots on the ground, period, end of story. I want them to be afforded every opportunity to get the seven plus a couple more if they can,” he said.
A motion by Foster to remove the funding for the five positions was tied, with Foster and Perry voting in favor and Heldenbrand and Corn voting against it.
Perry then made a motion to amend the budget to include an additional $290,125 for equipment for the five additional positions. That motion passed unanimously.
The committee also amended the proposed budget to reduce the proposed funding for the Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. to the same level as the current year, as their new contracts have not yet gone before the Legal Committee. The motion passed unanimously.
