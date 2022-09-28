Infrastructure Committee

Roswell City Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best, center, talks about issues a landlord can face when a property's city utility account is in a tenant's name, as Councilor Angela Moore listens, during Monday's meeting of the city council's Infrastructure Committee. The discussion was started to offer guidance to city staff in updating the city ordinance on water service.

When it comes to rental properties in Roswell, who should the city require be named to the account for water and sewer service, the property owner or the tenant?

That was one question with considerable discussion Monday afternoon as the Roswell City Council’s Infrastructure Committee considered a series of questions to help guide Robert Glenn, deputy superintendent of water maintenance and transmission, to begin revising city code that outlines how that department is operated.