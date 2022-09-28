When it comes to rental properties in Roswell, who should the city require be named to the account for water and sewer service, the property owner or the tenant?
That was one question with considerable discussion Monday afternoon as the Roswell City Council’s Infrastructure Committee considered a series of questions to help guide Robert Glenn, deputy superintendent of water maintenance and transmission, to begin revising city code that outlines how that department is operated.
“A good portion of this ordinance is older than I am and it’s not working for us,” Glenn said.
Glenn said as the department reviewed Chapter 26 in the city code, much of it was discovered to be outdated. He created a list of 18 questions to foster discussion on what approach the committee members would take on updating it.
The questions were meant to prompt discussion and the committee took no action. Other city council committees might also be asked for input as the revision progresses, Glenn said.
Glenn said he formed his questions by looking to the Alto Lakes Water and Sanitation District in Lincoln County.
“This is a very well-written ordinance that they did, and it’s been through a couple of legal challenges already and has come out very good on the other side,” Glenn said.
The question of who should be named to the utility account on rental properties got much discussion.
Councilor Jason Perry, the committee chairman, said he could see problems with either side. Perry said one reason his family made its rental properties short-term rather than a traditional long-term lease is to avoid such issues.
“My question to you is can God build a rock he can’t lift? There’s not a right answer,” Perry, a minister, said.
“In my opinion, it should be the lessor” whose name is on the city utility account, he said. “They are the ones using it.”
But, he said, if the water gets shut off because the tenant doesn’t pay and the property owner gets a new tenant, the city will not turn the water back on until the bill is paid.
Councilor Cristina Arnold noted the other side of that issue would be if the landlord’s name is on the account and doesn’t pay the bill, the tenant does not have an avenue to turn the water back on.
“We’ve had a lot of those with the shut-offs, especially on commercial properties,” Glenn said.
There are also other issues that arise with rental properties, Glenn said.
“We’re having a lot of difficulties with this right now. People will come in and they’ll switch it into somebody else’s name that’s in the house and then we can’t do anything about it because the landlord will issue a new lease to this other person and then we don’t have any choice but to get it in service,” he said.
Some renters have made it a habit to get out of paying water bills, Glenn said.
“These guys are smart. We have found new ways of cheating the system in the last 20 days that you would not believe,” he said.
Problems like that make it difficult to be in the rental business, Perry said, but that is something Roswell needs.
“There are hardworking people who are just not at a place to be able to own property. We need rentals for the job force,” he said.
Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best said she also owns property and wants the yards to look nice. If a tenant had their name on the water utility and opted not to pay to water the lawn, it could damage her rental business, she said.
She asked if both the tenant’s and landlord’s names could be on record with the city. The parties could provide a copy of their contract with the city to show who should be responsible for the payments, she said.
Glenn said something like that had been done when he previously worked in Spearfish, South Dakota. Both the landlord and tenant’s name could be on the account.
Councilor Barry Foster and Arnold both noted that under Roswell’s ordinance, only the person who is named to the account can contact the city to see if the account is being paid, so a landlord or even a spouse cannot check on the bills.
Corn-Best suggested looking to more communities to see how they handle the issue.
Councilors also agreed it would be best to look at what other communities, especially those similar to Roswell, are doing about water conservation and how that might fit into a new ordinance. That included whether or not the city should create a tiered rate system that would discourage wasting water.
“I think that we need to be getting our references from more than Alto,” Perry said.
He said that even as a fiscal conservative he was not against raising rates.
“I don’t think the city should be subsidizing my water bill, but I shouldn’t be paying twice as much. That’s the difference that I think we have to look at,” he said.
Conservation practices will likely be addressed by the upcoming drought contingency task force, a requirement of a two-year, $200,000 grant the city received from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The committee took no action on an agenda item on creating the task force, instead agreeing that Glenn will bring a resolution on the task force to the committee next month.
In other business, the committee voted to recommend to the full council awarding work on the park on South Virginia Avenue to Constructors Inc. for $571,885. It was the only bid received and more than $26,800 over the balance of a legislative grant and $204,000 added to the project by the council in June.
The company’s bid includes the base work of grading the area that once was the site of an elementary school, adding new topsoil and planting grass, and an irrigation system. Two alternate projects on the bid are a half-sized basketball court and widening the existing sidewalk around the park to a 10-foot wide walking trail.
The committee gave its nod to City Engineer Louis Najar’s recommendation of the base bid plus the basketball court.
Foster, a teacher who championed the creation of the park in his ward, said the park is needed because children in the area often play in the street.
“I’ve had students who have broken arms because they didn’t have a place to play. They were playing in the street and they fell,” he said.
He noted the city has received $1.8 million in gross receipts taxes above what it budgeted for and the Parks Department has $194,000 in a fund from a frontage fee charged to new construction. That will grow from new housing expected to be built, he said.
Perry said the committee’s vote doesn’t signify a commitment by the city to go ahead with the project, but it gives city staff time to identify where the needed $26,800 could be found.
The committee also voted to recommend the following items to the full city council:
• Awarding project development services for replacement of a culvert on East Mescalero Road to BHI Inc., Albuquerque, for $198,286. The governor allocated $1.7 million for the total project after the culvert was washed out from heavy rains and flooding in June.
• Rejecting bids for replacement of a bridge on North Garden Avenue near Roswell Livestock. The two bids received were each over $2 million, above the estimate of $1.3 million, Najar said. He recommended rejecting the bids and putting the project out for bid again in January.
• A resolution in support of phase three of the Atkinson Avenue rehabilitation project. The resolution is required in the award of 95% funding from the New Mexico Department of Transportation.
An item regarding the operational status of the downtown irrigation system was not acted upon. The committee agreed to bring the item back next month with more information from staff.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
