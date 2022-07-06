Infrastructure group wants state funding to help address issue
Addressing flooding issues on Southeast Main Street is one project a city committee voted to recommend as a priority for the city’s annual capital improvements funding request to the state.
The Roswell City Council’s Infrastructure Committee voted 3-0 Tuesday morning to recommend that and seven other projects totaling $23,380,000 for the city’s Infrastructure Capital Improvements Plan to submit to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration. Committee member Angela Moore was absent from the meeting.
The Finance Committee will be the next to consider projects to recommend at its meeting Thursday. Each of the council’s five standing committees will recommend to the full council capital projects from city departments. The city council will then prioritize its top 10 projects to be considered for funding by the Legislature in the 2023 session.
All New Mexico local governments, special districts and school districts are required to submit a five-year capital improvement plan each year. This year, the deadline was moved up a month to Aug. 19, Juan Fuentes, administrative services director, told the committee.
The Southeast Main Street project was not on the original list of projects included in the agenda packet but was added before the meeting. Mayor Tim Jennings spoke to the committee by phone from Alaska to urge them to add the project to the list.
Controlling storm runoff in the triangle area of Southeast Main and South Main streets will likely require working with the New Mexico Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway, he said.
“We can go to the highway commission and ask them for a plan to solve the drainage problems from (U.S. Highway) 285 all the way from Roswell through to the base,” he said.
City Engineer Louis Najar said the design of a drainage improvement project for the area was his top choice for projects from the Engineering Department. He put a price tag of $250,000 on the design.
He said construction on a drainage project was estimated 10 years ago at $3 million and said it would likely cost more than $5 million now.
Councilor Jeanine Best-Corn asked why the city should be paying for the project since it will involve a state highway. She also questioned if Jennings, who is also Chaves County flood commissioner, has informed the flood commission about the possible plans. Jennings had ended his call with the meeting at that point.
“Here’s my question on what Tim brought up. Since he’s flood commissioner, why doesn’t some of this come out of his pocket, some of it come out of the county? We pay our property taxes and everything and I think everybody needs to share the cost,” she said.
Councilor Jason Perry, chair of the committee, said he and Jennings had recently toured a property just outside city limits that was being overrun by city water.
“He was willing to approach the flood commission. I don’t know to what extent, but he did state he would be speaking with them about it,” Perry said.
Najar said he believed the best way to approach the funding would be to have a design from which construction costs could be estimated as other agencies such as the Chaves County Commission and NMDOT would ask for that information.
“We do the design and we come back and hit them up with the real, true construction costs,” he said.
During further discussion of department projects, Fuentes said it’s important to remember that projects that are “shovel-ready” or at least have some priority work done by the city are often prioritized by state agencies.
“I think if these projects being at the top priority as we move forward into the final (city) budget or even during the fiscal year, we consider funding at least a preliminary phase of this project,” he said.
The most expensive projects recommended for the ICIP list came from the Water Department — refurbishing two city reservoirs for $8 million and replacing a large diameter water line for $6 million.
Utility Director Lorenzo Sanchez said the two 7.5 million gallon reservoirs on West Country Club Road are in dire need of refurbishment.
“It’s been a few years in the making and it just hasn’t been prioritized, but now we’re getting to a point where that really needs to be taken care of,” he said.
Najar said the tanks are the main water supply for north Roswell.
Sanchez said his second priority would be the second phase of a master plan to replace large water lines. This phase would replace a line from West 19th Street to West Eighth Street along Montana Avenue, an area that has seen recent water line breaks. That project is estimated at $5 million.
Other large projects include improvements for the building at the wastewater treatment plant that houses the anaerobic digester at $5 million and remodeling the shop for vehicle repairs at the landfill for $2.5 million.
Other projects the committee recommended included:
• A pickup with spray unit for weed control to replace the current vehicle, $80,000.
• Two new vactor trucks for the Water Department, $1 million.
• Design services for a new leachate pond at the landfill, $400,000.
