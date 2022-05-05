The Roswell City Council’s Finance Committee spent two afternoons examining the city’s budget this week and has more work in store before the final document is due to the state at the end of the month.
The two special meetings Monday and Tuesday were in addition to the committee’s regular meeting, which will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, where the committee will discuss using federal pandemic relief funds to help utility customers behind on their bills.
At the end of Tuesday’s two-hour meeting, Committee Chair Robert Corn suggested the committee will likely have more special meetings next week to hear department requests for the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The full council will meet on April 12 next week, but will also have a workshop and special meeting near the end of the month to discuss and approve the preliminary budget. The preliminary budget must be sent to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration by midnight on May 31, City Manager Joe Neeb said.
Each councilor will have areas they want to see money go to, Corn said, and the committee meetings and workshop will give the opportunity to work that out.
“We’ve got to get this in a package, and I would suggest to the mayor that we have a workshop for the entire city council on the budget, and then you need a couple of days for everybody to digest that stuff, and then actually have the vote on the preliminary budget before we send it off to DFA, so we got a lot of work to do,” Corn said.
In addition to committee members Edward Heldenbrand and Barry Foster, Mayor Tim Jennings and Councilors Juan Oropesa and Jeanine Corn-Best attended the meeting in person. Committee member Jason Perry attended virtually, but a technical problem prevented him from being able to speak during the meeting.
Neeb said city staff has begun work on the preliminary budget document and will be able to make adjustments based on what the council decides.
One factor that gives some uncertainty to the budget is the effect of the economy, committee members and Neeb said, particularly inflation.
Heldenbrand said he would prefer the city did not consider tax or utility rate increases, but was concerned about how rising expenses could be balanced against projected revenue. Neeb acknowledged the budget does not take inflation into account, in part because of projected residential and business growth by the city.
“My crystal ball does not work really well with that because we have this growth cycle that’s happening, too, because we’re getting more customers,” he said.
The city’s enterprise funds of water, sewer and solid waste have consumer price index (CPI) increases built in, but that happens only once a year, Neeb said.
“Inflation is growing faster than us waiting till January for a CPI. So we’ll adjust it once a year but we’ll always be playing catch-up in arrears,” he said.
City utility bills that are in arrears will be a topic the committee will discuss in its regular meeting Thursday. The committee will consider giving its recommendations on two resolutions that would authorize using some of the city’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover unpaid utility bills not only from the pandemic but also from before.
According to the resolutions’ abstracts in the committee agenda packet, the city has 13,919 delinquent bills from March 13, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021, totaling more than $1.2 million. In addition, the city has $91,706 in delinquent business utility bills from the pandemic and $206,581 in lost revenue from unpaid utility bills from 2018 to the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The U.S. Treasury Department’s final ruling on eligible uses for the federal relief funds, issued April 1, will allow the city to use the ARPA funds to cover those delinquent bills.
The committee on Thursday will also consider giving its recommendation to changes in fines at the Roswell Public Library, authorizing the disposal of surplus property and several items connected to the industrial revenue bonds for Admiral Beverage’s new construction.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. Thursday in the large conference room of City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. The public can participate through GoToMeeting by computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005 or by phone by calling 669-224-3412 and using access code 822-397-005.
