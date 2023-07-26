Ascent Aviation Services' plan to build a wide-body hangar at Roswell Air Center has been “paused,” according to David Querio, the company’s CEO and president.
This hangar would be used for aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul work on larger aircraft. It has been proposed to be a 90,000-square-foot structure on 10.65 acres at West Earl Cummings Loop near West Mathis Street.
“We’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do long-term,” Querio said during a phone interview on Tuesday. “We’re exploring all of our options.”
Querio said Ascent has had to pursue other sources of funding for the project and that they have “invested millions” in this endeavor.
Some city officials contend that a better description of the state of this project might be another word, “unknown.”
“We haven’t seen proof of funding to complete this project,” said City Manager Chad Cole.
“The city has never received financial documents that would be typical for a project this size,” City Attorney Hess Yntema further explained.
The city has spent more than $3 million for site preparation and engineering as well as lost about $1 million because of the city having to encumber $8.7 million for the hangar. The money became available once the 2024 fiscal year began on July 1.
Both Cole and Yntema pointed out that the year-long lease agreement between the city and Ascent for the 10.65-acre site expired as of Tuesday as well. This document stated that the company’s monthly rent was $3,865.95 a month.
Querio said some hangar equipment has been “staged” at the location.
Some background
Ascent signed a letter of intent in 2020 to build a wide-body hangar, also on a 10-acre site, but one west of the airfield. The company would have invested up to $18 million, with up to $4 million in state funding through the local economic development act and $3 million from Chaves County to build the hangar.
The city produced a letter of intent in 2021, detailing the scope of the project and how it would be paid for, according to past reporting.
County officials requested money from the state for the project — and got it — though some city officials were said to be upset that the city hadn’t been included in that process. But they started working together. There was a groundbreaking ceremony in February 2022. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was among state and local officials who attended the event.
The city had started to consider borrowing about $11 million to advance the hangar project. The city council approved the movement of that money from its enterprise operations into the airport’s enterprise fund. The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation was to oversee the project funding.
Ascent would have been making land lease payments over 10 years and the airport would have reimbursed any additional funds to the city.
A new offer was made to Ascent by the Economic Development Corporation to help get the project completed: A $14.6 million loan, earlier articles stated.
Local officials say that Ascent missed the Jan. 31 deadline for notification about whether it wanted to take that offer.
Querio characterizes the situation as “the city holding funds previously committed to us.”
Querio also said the company has set no timeline for making a decision about the project.
The wide-body hangar came up amid a discussion about another airport project during the Infrastructure Committee meeting on Monday.
Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best asked members of the city staff what was going on with the hangar.
Jennifer Griego, airport director, replied that they hadn’t talked to anyone in upper management from Ascent, which is based in Marana, Arizona. It has operations in Pinal Park and Tucson International Airport. Griego had spoken with an Ascent employee, but not anyone from the company’s upper management.
The Roswell Daily Record contacted Ascent and city officials to verify whether the information provided at the Monday committee meeting was on the mark.
The hangar has been estimated to add 360 jobs at the airport over five years.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.