Ascent Aviation hangar site

A construction trailer sits Jan. 5 at the Ascent Aviation hangar project site on West Earl Cummings Loop at the Roswell Air Center as company and city officials consider a new financing arrangement for construction.

 Daily Record File Photo

Ascent Aviation Services' plan to build a wide-body hangar at Roswell Air Center has been “paused,” according to David Querio, the company’s CEO and president.

This hangar would be used for aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul work on larger aircraft. It has been proposed to be a 90,000-square-foot structure on 10.65 acres at West Earl Cummings Loop near West Mathis Street.