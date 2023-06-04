Members of the Roswell Finance Committee recommended that city councilors authorize city staff to enter into an ambulance service contract for up to $1.4 million with American Medical Response (AMR).
The agreement will be for coverage of the community by AMR using seven ambulances from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2024.
Other stipulations in the agreement discussed during this committee meeting on Thursday include stationing AMR personnel at two of Roswell’s firehouses and the city operating an ambulance of its own during high periods of demand.
Demand for ambulances outpacing the number of available vehicles is far from unusual in Roswell.
“That happens several times a week,” explained Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews, who started as a firefighter during the 1980s and has held a variety of positions within the city focusing on public safety.
Negotiations between the city and AMR representatives have resulted in a service payment between $1.35 million and $1.4 million.
The city’s current annual service agreement with AMR is about $165,000, which expires June 30. The contractor initially said they would require more than $2.6 million to continue annual service in Roswell and Chaves County as of July 1.
A related matter coming up will be a council workshop in which the Roswell Fire Department presents information about what it would take for the city to set up a city-controlled ambulance service, such as how many additional employees and what types of equipment would be needed.
“We want to assure council that this service is going to be provided — no matter who provides it,” Mathews also stressed.
Last month, the process to fund this type of city service was discussed by members of the Legal Committee. Suggested by staff is the use of a Municipal Gross Receipts Tax. This 0.3125% tax is being planned for now so it could potentially begin during the 2023-24 fiscal year. This funding issue is being handled separately from the AMR contract.
Lodgers' Tax Funding Requests
Six requests by local groups for portions of the city’s Lodgers’ Tax revenue were heard by committee members during Thursday’s meeting.
Alien City Dragway, LLC, requested money from this source because many of the participants are visitors who stay in the area overnight and patronize other local businesses.
“When we race, we attract racers from all over (New Mexico) and West Texas and Eastern Arizona,” wrote Rob Coon, board president of the Dragway, which is located at the Roswell Air Center.
These races aren't put on because it's a moneymaking venture, but are simply something to enjoy, Coon explained.
Cited as one of the most expensive aspects of each race is to pay for an ambulance and two Emergency Medical Technicians to be at each race. This is a National Hot Rod Association requirement.
Not all events are NHRA but it can cost $800 to $1,000 for each event in which an emergency crew is on site.
The Dragway was recommended to receive $5,000 in Lodgers’ Tax.
The Piñata Festival, outside the Chaves County Courthouse, Sept. 8-10, was recommended to be provided with $1,175. It was noted that some people will be coming from Washington, D.C., to commemorate the United States Post Service forever stamps depicting pinatas will debut on Sept. 8 in Roswell to coincide with the festival.
Eastern New Mexico State Fair and MainStreet Roswell AlienFest could receive larger amounts of money while the New Mexico Military Institute’s Wool Bowl and Roswell Symphony Orchestra would likely receive smaller awards to help cover expenses.
All of the applications were vetted by city staff before members of the Occupancy Tax Board reviewed the information and provided their input.
Finance Committee members have now made recommendations to city councilors, who will make final decisions.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.