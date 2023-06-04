Committee recommends contracting with AMR for ambulance service

The Finance Committee meeting on Thursday drew many presenters. Flanking staff members were City Manager Chad Cole, left, and Mayor Timothy Jennings, right. 

 Terri Harber Photo

Members of the Roswell Finance Committee recommended that city councilors authorize city staff to enter into an ambulance service contract for up to $1.4 million with American Medical Response (AMR).

The agreement will be for coverage of the community by AMR using seven ambulances from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2024.