A year ago Monday, the Berrendo Creek culvert at East Mescalero Road collapsed under the weight of a pickup truck attempting to cross the creek amid heavy rain.
On Monday, members of the city’s Infrastructure Committee recommended that the nearly $1.22 million project to replace the small bridge be awarded to Smithco Construction of Caballo.
Three other companies bid on the project: Abrahams Construction and J & H Services, both of Albuquerque, and Constructors Inc., of Carlsbad, who provided the highest bid for the project of $1.57 million.
Funding is coming from the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) and this project is included in the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, which takes effect Saturday.
The failure of the East Mescalero culvert between Urton and La Jara roads will be less likely to occur once this project is finished. It had weakened over the years but even with the work, it is expected to remain a hazardous crossing whenever torrential rain happens.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visited the collapsed culvert in January after meeting with city officials and regional NMDOT employees. Lujan Grisham promised $1.7 million for this local work as well as funding to assist local governments that need to carry out flood mitigation projects.
The same June 2022 storm caused about a dozen homes to be flooded on Holly Loop. Both locations are on Roswell’s northeast side. Three inches of rain came down inside 90 minutes and was described by a representative of the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque as “a 100- or 200-year rain event.”
No injuries were reported as a result, according to earlier news accounts. This bid will be referred to the full city council for their approval.
Water Trust Board recommended awards
Committee members advanced two projects with funding opportunities through the New Mexico Finance Authority for the councilors to consider supporting through resolutions.
Water tanks: Design, construction and rehabilitation of two 7.5-million gallon domestic water reservoir tanks near West Country Club and North Brown roads. The $8 million for the work would be a combination of a loan of $4.4 million and a grant of $3.6 million.
Flood prevention: The Hobson Road flood prevention project would be paid for with a grant of $8.35 million and a loan of nearly $1.25 million. The total project cost is about $9.6 million for the design and construction of measures to control flooding on West Hobson Road.
There are additional steps involved for this financing to be awarded for one or both of these projects. One important date is to complete the Readiness to Proceed paperwork and submit it to the Water Trust Board by Sept. 29.
This would include any verification of local matching funds, securing of any necessary rights-of-way, elements and permits, and having complete and approved plans and specifications verified, according to documents included in the information provided to committee members.
