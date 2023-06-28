Berrendo Creek culvert

The Berrendo Creek culvert at East Mescalero Road awaits much needed repairs on Tuesday afternoon.

 Clarke Condé Photo

A year ago Monday, the Berrendo Creek culvert at East Mescalero Road collapsed under the weight of a pickup truck attempting to cross the creek amid heavy rain.

On Monday, members of the city’s Infrastructure Committee recommended that the nearly $1.22 million project to replace the small bridge be awarded to Smithco Construction of Caballo.