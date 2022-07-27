The Roswell City Council’s Infrastructure Committee voted 3-1 to recommend a 50% reduction of fees charged to a nonprofit housing organization’s latest project.
Councilor Cristina Arnold was the dissenting vote. The request will now go to the full city council for consideration at its Aug. 11 meeting.
Habitat for Humanity is building a home for a partner family in the 1700 block of S. Beech Avenue. In June, board member James Bloodhart wrote to Mayor Tim Jennings saying the city in the past has not charged the organization for building or electrical permits for its low-income housing construction projects, but it has charged fees for water connections. He requested that the city consider helping with the fees so it can control rising construction costs.
“We try to help the participants in our program because it’s a helping hand, not just a hand out,” he said at the meeting.
Habitat for Humanity builds homes and offers affordable mortgages for families who put in volunteer time of labor toward the construction or other work for the organization.
“We’ve been building them and selling them somewhere in the $65,000 to $75,000 range. A $5,000 (addition) for water and sewer puts us up, which means the participant has a bigger mortgage and so therefore we’re going to have to change our parameters for income,” he said.
“All we’re asking for is a little bit of relief, not a freebie, but any kind of relief to help us keep that building range where we have been for the entire neighborhood that we’re building,” he said.
The matter had come before the committee at its June meeting, but the committee requested more information, which Utilities Director Lorenzo Sanchez provided Monday.
Sewer extension fees to the property totaled $2,598. Sanchez provided two estimates for water connections and meters, one for a three-quarter inch water line at $1,217 and a one-inch line at $1,355. Both estimates included parts, equipment and labor.
City Councilors Angela Moore and Jeanine Corn-Best, who are members of the committee, questioned the process of the request and how it was handled, however.
“Do we always waive these fees for Habitat for Humanity or is just if somebody whines then we do this?” Moore, who attended the meeting virtually, asked. She said she did not remember the group making such a request before.
Moore said she wasn’t against giving some relief to the organization but wanted to make sure that if similar requests came to the city in the future they were handled in the same manner each time.
“All I’m saying is if we do it, we’re going to do the same process for the next person that comes and asks to have all their fees waved,” she said.
“I’m with Angela at this point. We’ve never had this situation before and I understand there’s always a first time,” Corn-Best said. She suggested reducing the fees by a percentage rather than doing away with any fees.
But she said she also had an issue with how the request was addressed. She said the letter should have been given to City Engineer Louis Najar and some investigation done before presenting it to the committee.
Mayor Tim Jennings, who was also attending the meeting, said as he understood the situation, Habitat was charged more for the frontage fee for this property because it is on the corner.
“Part of the thing they were billed for was the main line that came down on the side of the street and ran down all the street. If every lot on the street got the same bill they were fine with that. But when they had to pay for the frontage that went down, the main supply line that went down on the corner, they thought that was expensive,” he said.
That led Corn-Best to question where he had gotten that information and why it wasn’t investigated further.
“Did this go strictly to you and the information you just repeated to me come from the customer, or did it come from permitting, water works?” she said.
“If it came strictly from a citizen, I think it needed to be investigated before it came to this committee. That way we know the whole answer and we’re not just jumping back and forth,” she said.
“I’m not trying to do anything feisty or nothing,” Jennings said. He said he responded to the letter after being advised to do so by Deputy City Manager Mike Matthews.
“I didn’t do anything clandestine, dirty or underhanded,” Jennings said.
“I didn’t say you did,” Corn-Best said.
Jennings continued, saying he was just trying to be fair and that Habitat for Humanity didn’t ask for anything out of the ordinary.
Councilor Edward Heldenbrand, who is not a member of the committee but attended the meeting, asked about some of the costs in the estimates and also pointed out there was not a specific question for the committee to consider.
Najar said the committee last month had asked for more information and that is what staff brought. It would be up to the committee to decide what recommendation to make, he said.
After a bit more discussion, Corn-Best made a motion to recommend the three-quarter inch water connection and a 50% reduction in the fees, which would leave a total of $1,907 billed to Habitat for Humanity.
After the vote, Heldenbrand told Bloodhart he would make a personal donation to Habitat for Humanity for that amount.
In other business, the committee also voted 4-0 to recommend awarding a bid of $166,332 to Abrahams Construction, Albuquerque, to improve drainage on Holly Loop.
The housing development saw about a dozen homes flooded after heavy rains at the end of June and in September. The project will add a second drainage pipe connecting to a 60-inch pipe under East Country Club Road and correct the connection of the existing pipe to essentially double the drainage capacity, Najar said.
Councilor Juliana Halvorson, who represents Ward 2 where Holly Loop is located, said the developer of Holly Loop is also the developer of a new housing area at West Country Club Road and Montana Avenue — which Najar confirmed — and she wanted to make sure a similar situation would not happen in the new development.
Najar said he was having the drainage plans checked by a third party.
The committee also voted 4-0 to recommend the following items:
• A $253,503 change order for the waterline expansion at the Roswell Air Center to install 29 valves to improve safety on the water lines installed in 1941. The funds will come from the $5 million 2020 legislative grant awarded to Chaves County for capital improvements at the air center.
• Ratification of a change order increasing the amount of street striping by San Bar Construction Corp., Albuquerque, from $52,390 to $89,364 for increased needs in pavement markings.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
