Infrastructure Committee July 25

Juno Ogle Photo

James Bloodhart, center, a board member of Habitat for Humanity, speaks at Monday's Infrastructure Committee meeting about a request from the organization to reduce water fees for a home it is constructing in the 1700 block of South Beech Avenue. The committee voted to recommend reducing fees by 50%.

 Juno Ogle

The Roswell City Council’s Infrastructure Committee voted 3-1 to recommend a 50% reduction of fees charged to a nonprofit housing organization’s latest project.

Councilor Cristina Arnold was the dissenting vote. The request will now go to the full city council for consideration at its Aug. 11 meeting.

Tags