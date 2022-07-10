Improvements to the Roswell Convention Center and Visitors Center were among the capital projects recommended for state funding by a city council committee Thursday.
The Roswell City Council’s Finance Committee recommended the projects for the full council to consider for the Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan that will be submitted to the state in August.
Cities, counties, special districts and school boards are required to submit a five-year capital projects plan each year to the state. The Finance Committee was the second of the five standing committees to make its recommendations for the city council to consider at an upcoming meeting.
The projects the committee recommended, totaling about $1.8 million, are emergency generators and courtyard fencing for the convention center; an expansion of the Visitors Center and a trolley for the Public Affairs Department; and replacement workstations for the Information Technology Department.
All of the department recommendations passed by votes of 3-1, with Chairman Robert Corn the opposing vote on each.
Of the 13 items on the master list of convention center projects, committee members said they believed emergency generators should be the highest priority over upgraded interior lighting, new exterior signage and kitchen improvements.
Committee member Councilor Barry Foster said emergency generators were in the original plans for the convention center renovation and addition completed in 2019.
“We need emergency generators in case we have a disaster area and we don’t have power. They were originally in the upgrade and got cut out before we realized it,” he said.
The emergency generators are estimated to cost $583,000.
As committee members debated also recommending lighting improvement projects, Councilor Jason Perry asked City Manager Joe Neeb if there had been any indication from the New Mexico Legislature how much money would be available for capital projects.
Neeb said there was not a figure but there was a drive for infrastructure projects.
Neeb also told the committee that funds from the American Rescue Plan Act could be used for capital projects at the convention center.
“Part of the reason for the American Rescue Plan money is that you could take some of these and move through that American Rescue Plan money because it was based upon tourism-related business. (The) convention center qualifies directly for that use, and so you could be very selective in what you want the Legislature to consider,” he said.
“If it’s something that’s very important, I would say utilize the American Rescue Plan funding for this purpose because of the chance that funding may or may not arrive,” he said.
Corn agreed the lighting at the convention center should be improved but said it wasn’t something he would want to lobby legislators for.
The committee instead chose permanent fencing for the courtyard on the north side of the convention center. The city used temporary fencing to create a beer garden there during the UFO Festival.
Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings said a contractor has given an estimate for the fencing at $195,689. Along North Main Street, the fencing would be block fence to act as a sound barrier. The rest of the fencing would be similar to the fencing around the courtyard of the Roswell Museum. The memorial to firefighters, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel would not be inside the fence so the public can still have access, Jennings said.
Jennings said an expansion of the Visitors Center has received $300,000 of the $800,000 total project cost. It would help relieve some of the space issues she said her department, which is located in the basement of City Hall, is experiencing. Jennings said the design would stay true to the historic character of the building, a former gas station.
Foster pushed for the trolley to be the second project from Public Affairs, saying it would help keep tourists who visit the International UFO Museum and Research Center in town.
“The idea is once they leave there and they get in their car to drive, even if it’s just to drive to our museum or drive one place, it’s just as easy for them to drive to Carlsbad or drive to White Sands,” he said.
Having the trolley would mean tourists might be more likely to visit more sites in town and stay the night, he said.
Committee member Ed Heldenbrand said a trolley could be purchased for less than the $300,000 estimate listed on the project list; however he voted in favor of recommending it to the ICIP list.
The committee also recommended a five-year plan to replace IT workstations throughout the city’s departments for $250,000.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.