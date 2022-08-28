The city of Roswell is considering renewing its agreements with MainStreet New Mexico, part of what is required for MainStreet Roswell to function as an economic development organization in the local area.
A memorandum of understanding among the city and the two MainStreet organizations and a resolution indicating the city's intention to work with MainStreet Roswell on downtown economic development efforts are beginning their way through Roswell City Council committees on the way to city council.
Kevin Maevers, community development manager, explained to Roswell City Council Legal Committee members on Thursday that the MOU and resolution are required to be renewed every two years. The ones under consideration are for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024.
Maevers said that the MainStreet Roswell organization has been an important partner with the city for many decades, and that the agreements will help clarify “structural” issues concerning responsibilities and expectations.
“We want that relationship to continue,” Maevers said to Legal Committee members Thursday. “We want that relationship with MainStreet New Mexico to continue.”
The MOU outlines more than 22 requirements that the state organization has for the local MainStreet organization. The state group is the designated coordinating agency for the national Main Street America program and is part of the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
The requirements include a commitment of at least $40,000 from a local government agency to the local group's annual operating budget and a minimum $60,000 annual operating budget maintained by the local group.
In addition to financial support, the city is to coordinate with the local group on economic development and revitalization efforts, as well as assist in such efforts by enacting appropriate ordinances, planning for and managing infrastructure improvements, and providing necessary information and data.
For its part, the state group offers technical expertise, training and workshops, coordination with the state Legislature on appropriate legislation and to provide funding and grant opportunities, and work with the national Main Street group that benefits both state and local groups.
Under a business services agreement that already has passed the city council, the city has agreed to provide the organization with $60,000 this fiscal year. The resolution under consideration states explicitly that it agrees to provide at least $40,000 a year in support.
“We do expect them to raise their own money as well,” said City Manager Joe Neeb.
Although Legal Committee members recommended both the MOU and resolution by a vote of 3-0, the items are expected to be considered by the Finance Committee as well before reaching the entire governing body.
Maevers told Legal Committee members that he thinks the relationship with MainStreet Roswell is improving. He and the new MainStreet Roswell executive director, Barbara Gomez, said that the organization plans to work this year on a new 10-year strategic plan and looking at ways to expand the MainStreet district to include more of the nationally registered historic district west of Main Street and more of the Railroad District east of Main Street that is part of a Metropolitan Revitalization Area.
Maevers also said that he and Gomez are anticipating “very, very good” news about a joint project, with Gomez indicating that it involved a grant through the MainStreet New Mexico Great Blocks program. The project, the Market Walk, would revitalize a portion of downtown to create an outdoor events venue as well as landscaped walkways.
The Legal Committee also voted to recommend eight other matters to be considered either by other committees or the entire governing body. Those include two Roswell Air Center leases; a Request for Proposals to find a possible buyer for a city-owned building at 316 N. Richardson Ave.; a renewal of an air services development agreement with Mead & Hunt for $66,625, with a state grant to reimburse half the costs; and a new agreement to fund two phases of an Air Center security plan and upgrade with the Faith Group LLC that would cost $98,492 for the phase-two master plan and $64,628 for the phase-three systems implementation, with federal grant funds expected to reimburse or cover most of the costs.
Two contracts also were recommended with Honeywell International for work at a building at 47 Gail Harris St. that is occupied by the International Law Enforcement Academy, with $166,400 for fire alarm systems and $554,800 to replace and upgrade the HVAC system. A contract with Geneva's Cleaning Service for custodial work at the ILEA building for $72,735 to run from Sept. 13 to June 30, 2023, also received a 3-0 recommendation.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
