Peggy Seskey, left, and Barbara Gomez with MainStreet Roswell attend the Roswell City Council Legal Committee meeting Thursday where agreements involving the MainStreet group were discussed. Also seen are local businessman Del Jurney and, in the background, City Councilor Jason Perry.

The city of Roswell is considering renewing its agreements with MainStreet New Mexico, part of what is required for MainStreet Roswell to function as an economic development organization in the local area.

A memorandum of understanding among the city and the two MainStreet organizations and a resolution indicating the city's intention to work with MainStreet Roswell on downtown economic development efforts are beginning their way through Roswell City Council committees on the way to city council.