20220904 Finance Committee pond.jpg

Juno Ogle Photo

John Wright, director of the Spring River Zoo, talks during Thursday's Finance Committee meeting about the fencing he said the zoo would need to put up in order to make the zoo pond open for youth fishing but also prevent people from sneaking into the zoo through the Spring River.

 Juno Ogle

A Roswell City Council committee took no action on a funding proposal for improvements to the Spring River Zoo pond and requested it be brought back in January for consideration.

Councilor Edward Heldenbrand made the suggestion, citing a tight city budget, after about a half hour of discussion during Thursday’s meeting of the Finance Committee.