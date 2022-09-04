A Roswell City Council committee took no action on a funding proposal for improvements to the Spring River Zoo pond and requested it be brought back in January for consideration.
Councilor Edward Heldenbrand made the suggestion, citing a tight city budget, after about a half hour of discussion during Thursday’s meeting of the Finance Committee.
“I believe we should not kill it, but let’s postpone it so that we look at our budget in January, mid-year, and see if we can get this back on track to get that facility back in utilization for the community,” he said.
By then, more information about the condition of a non-functioning well intended to feed the pond will be known, Zoo Director John Wright said.
The youth fishing pond was closed and drained in March 2020 for a planned cleaning and to rehabilitate the slopes and surrounding areas, the first known rehabilitation of the pond in 50 years, according to the city.
Soon after, the state issued the pandemic health order closing down many businesses and services, and the pond became one way the city was able to keep employees working, Wright said.
“I didn’t really obtain any formalized plans that the Parks Department had to determine what budget, what the expectations, what the objectives were on this project prior to the zoo taking responsibility in November of 2021,” Wright said.
Prior to that, the renovation had been under the direction of the Parks Department with cooperation of other city departments and Chaves County.
The renovation removed mature trees along the banks and silt from the pond, relocated waterfowl to the J. Kenneth Smith Bird Sanctuary, and removed the dock and fountains.
New trees were planted, the slopes of the embankments were reworked, a fountain was relocated and new irrigation and underwater aeration systems were installed, Wright said.
In addition, a city water line was extended to help feed the pond and irrigation system.
“That particular decision increased our water line-item tremendously,” Wright said.
He said the zoo’s water bill reached $30,000 for less than a full year. At times, he said, he chose not to fill the pond with city water because of the cost and knowing the pond would lose water anyway or be refilled by rain.
In May, the General Services Committee requested Wright draw up plans and cost estimates to reopen the pond. He gave a presentation last week to that committee, which voted to recommend it be heard by the Finance Committee.
Among the higher costs to reopen the pond is possibly drilling a new well at an estimated $165,000.
Wright said it’s not yet known if that needs to be done.
“Really what we want to do is find out if the well’s not working, if the pump’s not working, if it’s the shaft or it’s dry,” he said.
He said he is planning to use about $11,500 from the zoo’s grounds maintenance budget for Atkins Engineering to remove the pump and analyze the well.
Councilor Barry Foster said he would prefer the city not have any wells that are not operated by the water department. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could impose fines if personnel who do not have the proper licenses are in charge of the well, he said.
“We can put the well in, but I still want the water department in charge. We don’t need to be looking at anybody but people who actually have licenses to produce water,” Foster said.
Utilities Director Lorenzo Sanchez said the city’s water operators have Class 4 licenses, which require several years of experience plus training credits, according to the EPA.
Councilor Robert Corn said plugging the well might be a good option because of state regulations.
“If we don’t use it over a period of time, the state engineer could come down here and take the whole thing. It’s kind of a murky deal. They haven’t done it but they have the authority,” he said.
The council also voted 4-0 to recommend removing $453,141 in uncollectible fines and fees from the accounts receivable of the Roswell Public Library. Library Director Enid Costley’s presentation led into a discussion of the possibility of eliminating library fees.
Attempts have been made to collect the fines and fees, but many of them date to when the library still used card catalogs, Costley said.
“Some of these people have probably passed away and we are not going to be able to collect some of these fines and fees,” she said.
Costley explained the library’s process of imposing overdue fines, which includes multiple contacts to the patron, how the library determines if a replacement fee is needed for a long-overdue or damaged item and that patrons are blocked from checking out material if their fines exceed $10.
Heldenbrand asked if the fees are really effective and whether or not the library still needs to have fines.
“That’s money we’re never going to get, so we’re just kidding ourselves, so let’s stop kidding ourselves and face reality,” Heldenbrand said.
“That’s a conversation that I would love to have and I plan to have that. I want to talk to my board, I want to talk to some other people before I bring it to city council,” Costley said.
In 2019, the American Library Association passed a resolution to add a statement to its policy manual that library fines create an economic barrier to access of library materials, and urging libraries to consider removing them and their governing boards to strengthen financial support so libraries are not dependent on fines as revenue.
Heldenbrand said he was aware that some cities’ libraries will have an amnesty period, where patrons with overdue materials can return them to the library and no fees will be charged.
Costley said library staff had discussed something similar, a canned food drive where patrons could have a certain amount of fees cleared for a donation, with the canned goods being distributed to different organizations in town.
“Some people will not pay a fine but they would gladly donate to someone in need. But we were told we could not do that” due to the anti-donation clause in the state’s constitution, she said.
The anti-donation clause prohibits state and local governments from making any donation to a person, association or private corporation.
In other business, the committee also voted to recommend to the full council approval of the following items:
• Using up to $203,950 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase air cleaners for the library.
• A request by the Roswell Symphony Orchestra for $4,725 in lodgers’ tax funds to fund its spring season performances in February and April.
• A resolution showing the city’s commitment to fund Roswell Transit for the federal fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, 2023.
• The biennial memorandum of understanding with MainStreet Roswell and New Mexico MainStreet and a resolution in support of the MOU.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
