The city of Roswell will start looking at its capital improvement project wish lists this week to start preparing its annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan to submit to the state in August.
The state requires local governments to update their ICIP lists annually for projects to receive funding from the New Mexico Legislature. Municipal and county governments’ five-year plans for fiscal years 2024 to 2028 are due to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration by Aug. 19.
Each of the Roswell City Council’s five standing committees will consider capital projects from the various city departments, starting with Tuesday’s Infrastructure Committee meeting.
The committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the large conference room of City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. The public can join electronically through computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493 or by phone at 571-317-3122, using access code 929-161-493.
The committee will consider projects from the departments of engineering, streets, facilities, water maintenance, water production, the wastewater treatment plant and the landfill.
Among the 10 pages of projects from those departments are repair of a bridge that collapsed in the June 26 storms; widening Country Club Road to four lanes from Sycamore Avenue to Montana Avenue; extending Nevada Avenue from College Boulevard to 19th Street; improving drainage at Holly Loop; rebuilding the intersection of Main and McGaffey streets; replacement of various water and sewer lines; and vehicle replacements.
Habitat for Humanity Roswell, an organization that constructs homes for lower-income families, has requested the city reduce new water service and frontage fees for a home it is building in the 1700 block of South Beech Avenue. A letter from board member James Bloodhart said the city has in the past not charged the group for building or electrical permits. Also lowering the water fees would help control total costs, Bloodhart said. The committee will consider its recommendation to give to the full council.
The committee will also consider giving its recommendations on ratifying change orders for four projects. Three of the change orders were scheduled for the committee’s June agenda, but that meeting was canceled.
The newest change order is from the North Atkinson Avenue rehabilitation project and will add $79,000 to the project for a total cost of $841,914. The change order was required for an 18-inch line stop and other equipment for the new water lines installed in the project. The funds will come from the Water Enterprise Fund.
The previous three change orders include an increase of $1.7 million for additional street work already approved by the full city council in the spring. The funds are from the city’s share of the settlement of a lawsuit with the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department over gross receipts taxes.
A second change order is for $69,000 for additional materials needed for water line repairs at Garden Avenue and Cherry Street and at Third Street and Railroad Avenue. The third is for a $64,259 increase in materials cost for a project at the Roswell Air Center.
The committee will also consider a scope of work document to request proposals from vendors to provide service to the city’s fleet of vehicles.
Future meeting dates and times for the committee as well as project updates are also on the committee’s agenda.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.