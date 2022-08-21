The city of Roswell will consider building a water line at Cielo Grande Recreation Area to accommodate a proposed baseball and softball tournament complex.
The Roswell City Council’s Infrastructure Committee will consider giving its recommendation to the project when it meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the large conference room at City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
The water line would not meet all the needs of the proposed sports complex, according to the agenda abstract, but would be a step forward in its development. It would be funded using the remaining $323,205 from the 2019 $850,000 legislative capital outlay grant awarded for the project.
The committee will also consider giving its recommendation to a replat of a city-owned industrial subdivision near Brasher Road and Southeast Main Street. The plans would include using part of the subdivision as a drainage detention pond to address flooding issues. The replat would be prepared by the city’s Engineering Department.
Ratification of a change order in the amount of $70,108 for the Mountain View waterline project is also on the agenda. The 10-inch water line was installed at the request of Roswell Independent School District for Mountain View Middle School, which is outside the city limits. RISD will reimburse the city for $617,174, with the city paying $40,919 for leftover parts that became part of the city’s inventory.
The committee will also consider two resolutions supporting applications for funds from the New Mexico Water Trust Board. The first would request a loan or grant for $8 million for the rehabilitation of water reservoirs on Country Club Road, and the second would be for $9.6 million for flood prevention measures on Hobson Road.
The committee will also hear updates on projects, airport infrastructure and phase three of the Atkinson Avenue rehabilitation project.
The public can join Monday's meeting electronically through computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493, or by phone at 571-317-3122 and using access code 929-161-493.